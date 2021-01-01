« previous next »
Author Topic: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37  (Read 7071 times)

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Great result and back on track in the league.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
He select group 1 since June 2021 has been btw Championship and PL?
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
Probably be the last too.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
So you're saying the ref was a 'pool fan?
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before

Because why give us a ref from Hartlepool when you can give us a ref from Greater Manchester?
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Nice to have won the game by HT and can chill and just admire the play.
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:01:27 am
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:36:13 am
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Why on earth would you ask Capon to post a video, do you want to get the site shut down!?
Weekends are so much more enjoyable when we win.  8)
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
WTF does that have to do with anything?
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:18:23 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:36:13 am
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Monkey hanger wiki

Sorry, no vid evidence

Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:34 am
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
We were yeah. Was a strange game. Even got the impression slot wasnt impressed with the long ball from konate for the Diaz goal. Think we were more controlled v forest. Second half was patchy as fuck. Had our moments 2nd half but when we did do something it eventually was let down by being a bit rushed
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:07:07 am
WTF does that have to do with anything?

Absolutely nothing, but you'd presume those who were blaming a shit result against Forest on the owners would be in here heaping praise on them for this win.
Anyone who still thinks Diaz doesnt deliver is a c*nt . Pure and simple .. the guy has been our hardest working player through all kinds of personal shit and is now seeing it delivered in end product.  The player hasnt changed.  The end result has
