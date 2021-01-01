Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty
All the best to you and yours too.
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]