Author Topic: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37  (Read 6804 times)

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Great result and back on track in the league.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
He select group 1 since June 2021 has been btw Championship and PL?
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
Probably be the last too.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
So you're saying the ref was a 'pool fan?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before

Because why give us a ref from Hartlepool when you can give us a ref from Greater Manchester?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Nice to have won the game by HT and can chill and just admire the play.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:01:27 am
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:36:13 am
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Why on earth would you ask Capon to post a video, do you want to get the site shut down!?
