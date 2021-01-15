I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Warnock talks an incredible amount of bollox. One of the worst in the business.
Warnock talks an incredible amount of bollox. One of the worst in the business.
Macca on a different level to anyone else on the pitch. What the fuck was TAA playing at in the second half? Far too casual should have been off at 70 for fresh legs and someone with a better attitude. He played it like it was a knock about with his mates.
had to mute the comms to enjoy the gamethe amount of agenda driven bollox is absolutely amazing.anyway. normal service resumed. diaz is having a decent start to the season isnt he.
Bet he wears those glasses to look more intelligent too.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]