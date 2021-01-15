« previous next »
Author Topic: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,893
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:55:56 pm »
Good win.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:55:56 pm »
Easy work, great stuff. Only thing missing was a Chiesa goal.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Not the best we can play and we still 3-0 and deserved to

Beautiful goals, that Kelleher save was sublime and Ibous double block at the end was incredible
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,449
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
3 points
Logged
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • ....mmm
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm »
Warnock talks an incredible amount of bollox. One of the worst in the business.
Logged
Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Normal service resumed! Felt like we did everything we could to invite pressure for the last 20, presumably the midweek game catching up on them. Chiesa looked sharp and a great option to have across the front.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »
Top of the league!
Logged
Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Thought we were bang average for alot of that game, especially at home
Points is all that matters i guess but much tougher teams to come
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
  • La la la la la
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm »
Job done, next!

Oh, and I think Warnock is one of the worst pundits I've ever had the displeasure of listening to. I've never really noticed it until today but fuck me, what a load of shite he's spouting.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:57:44 pm »
Ibou really wanted that clean sheet. Great save from Kev in there.

Only 2 conceded in first 6. On such foundations good seasons are built.

Brilliant at times. Deserved to take foot off the gas. Looked a little tired 2nd half.
Logged
Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Fair play to Bournemouth for going toe to toe and not giving up.
Concerning to see half the team bent over at the final whistle.
Great job Kelleher.
Logged
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,781
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:58:09 pm »
Good day at the office :)
Logged
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,502
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:58:10 pm »
Very nice after last weeks disappointment.

3-0 and theres room for improvement
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
Decent.

Didn't overexert ourselves in that 2nd half. Content with the 3-0 and on to the next one.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,948
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:56:51 pm
Warnock talks an incredible amount of bollox. One of the worst in the business.

Bet he wears those glasses to look more intelligent too.
Logged
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Wanted a clean sheet ahead of more goals in the second half, good stuff.  Great performances all round but still a lot of room for improvement there, onwards and upwards.
Logged
Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:56:51 pm
Warnock talks an incredible amount of bollox. One of the worst in the business.

had to mute the comms to enjoy the game

the amount of agenda driven bollox is absolutely amazing.

anyway. normal service resumed. diaz is having a decent start to the season isnt he.

Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm »
Macca on a different level to anyone else on the pitch. What the fuck was TAA playing at in the second half? Far too casual should have been off at 70 for fresh legs and someone with a better attitude. He played it like it was a knock about with his mates.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:01:30 pm »

3 points. No injuries. Happy day.
Logged
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
Was impressed with Jones cameo.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:00:40 pm
Macca on a different level to anyone else on the pitch. What the fuck was TAA playing at in the second half? Far too casual should have been off at 70 for fresh legs and someone with a better attitude. He played it like it was a knock about with his mates.

He looked knackered again, it's a common theme this season with 20 minutes to go.  Wonder if his free role is blowing him up, because he was everywhere.
Logged
Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Cheers like
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:00:25 pm
had to mute the comms to enjoy the game

the amount of agenda driven bollox is absolutely amazing.

anyway. normal service resumed. diaz is having a decent start to the season isnt he.

What agenda? lol He's a massive Liverpool fan. Doesn't mean he doesn't talk shite but he doesn't have an agenda.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,101
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:58:34 pm
Bet he wears those glasses to look more intelligent too.
it's not working though...
Logged
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,426
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:02:30 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:00:40 pm
Macca on a different level to anyone else on the pitch. What the fuck was TAA playing at in the second half? Far too casual should have been off at 70 for fresh legs and someone with a better attitude. He played it like it was a knock about with his mates.
Yeah, its frustrating. Hes a senior player now, and hes one of the players that set standards for the others.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Cheers like
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
We seem to be scoring a lot of goals on the counter which is enjoyable to watch.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,233
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm »
Disappointed that we didnt score more but a clean sheet was good. A great reflex save by Kelleher to deny them a lucky goal.

MacAllister, Gravenberch, Diaz and Konate played well. No poor performances.
Logged
Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:00:25 pm
had to mute the comms to enjoy the game

the amount of agenda driven bollox is absolutely amazing.

anyway. normal service resumed. diaz is having a decent start to the season isnt he.



I had to do the same. Il swear after we went 3 up he said something like ' youd think by watching this that liverpool we by far the better team, when in fact its the opposite'
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:03:43 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:00:40 pm
Macca on a different level to anyone else on the pitch. What the fuck was TAA playing at in the second half? Far too casual should have been off at 70 for fresh legs and someone with a better attitude. He played it like it was a knock about with his mates.
Thought Trent and Salah seemed off it second half.
Logged
