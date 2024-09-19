« previous next »
PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 1-0 Diaz 26

PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 1-0 Diaz 26
Quote from: Zlen on September 19, 2024, 11:29:07 am
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h

Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Bobby Madley.
VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.



We have bounced back from that home defeat by winning in Milan.

Great stuff, especially after going a goal down early. Sounds like we played fairly well, I haven't watched the game. Best part is no injuries, not so good is that we have seemingly again used the bulk of the same players that have played in opening matches. Which really begs the question of selection for this game. Is this the one where we finally see more deliberate rotation and how exactly would that look - especially in the most sensitive area which for me is midfield. It's really unfortunate that Elliot is injured, I would assume he would by now be picking up more and more minutes, possibly already started one. Jones is only getting his legs back after his injury, so I'm not expecting to see him start yet. Which really leaves Endo and Morton as options. Now that ain't happening is it? Ah well, nevermind - it's the same three again it seems. We'll probably see more rotation in the League Cup actually, hopefully we just get through this one ok.

Good record against Bournemoth. Not to underestimate ways in which they can cause us issues, they can, but this fixture has been firmly in the 'bread and butter' category. Four wins in last five games against them, only loss being that miserable, breakfast kickoff shitfuckery of a game at Vitality when Mo missed a penalty. They come to Anfield with 5 points, draws against Newcastly and Forest and the one for the ages against Everton. So basically Manchester United level - which we have already demonstrated to be able to navigate. It will probably be the carbon copy of the last league game. Sit back, absorb as much as you can and whack it long to their quick forward players. A great opportunity to demonstrate how much we have (I hope) learned from that previous game.

Games are coming thick and fast now. Five games between today and October 5th. There will be no room to hide and we'll need others to start carrying the load physically and with goals/assists. I'll be looking at this game to see if we can get more minutes to Bradley, Nunez, Gakpo (possible start), Jones, Chiesa and so on. We'll need each and every one to navigate this part of the season. But first thing first, control the game, be sharper on the ball, outfight them for loose balls, be smarter in killing their transition and get those three points. I'm not really looking toward the top of the table, with Arsenal and City playing this weekend. For us, we need to focus on our own business and get better every game at understanding and executing Slot's ideas. That's the progress - points are just manifestation of it.

Hope its a good one.

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
0 Bournemouth kick off defending the Anfield Road end. Very early yellow for Ryan Christie for a high challenge on Diaz
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
1 Trent puts it behind for a corner to Bournemouth. Headed clear by Diaz
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
2 very open so far we attacked after the corner, didnt get it right, then had to defend another Bournemouth attack
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
3 Semenya scores 0-1. Could be offside. Still its been a sloppy start. Disallowed 0-0
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Lucky there, should be offside
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Completely opened up, poor ball from Gravenberch started it
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
6 Salah gets in down the right. Deep cross met by Robbo but cant get it on target
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Didn't realise Kepa had joined Bournemouth
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
7 Diaz goes very close after a great run. Tipped over. Good move from the team
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
8 Trents corner is cleared. Were back on the ball
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Settled down a bit now, playing better
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
11 A move involving nearly all the team ends as Gravenberch miscontrols. We quickly attack again Salah sets up Szoboszlai who shoots over
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
12 great ball from Macca gets Salah in, but Kepa saves. Corner. Robbos corner is cleared
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Macca 👏👏
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:15:17 pm
12 great ball from Macca gets Salah in, but Kepa saves. Corner. Robbos corner is cleared
Ball seemed to get caught under his feet a bit
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
14 Good patient build up just breaks down. Then Nunez gets fashions a shooting chance which is saved
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
15 A free kick from Trent is defended by Bournemouth we gain possession again
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
17 Another move breaks down in the final third
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
17 a quick move is stopped by Kluivert pulling back Grav. Gets a yellow
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
WTF was Kelleher doing! Made up for it though
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
19 Kelleher takes too long to clear, which leads to pressure which he then makes amends with a good save from. Subsequent corner is cleared
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Bournemouth getting into the game now
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
20 Good strength from Darwin to help turn defence into attack and wins a throw
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
Oh Lucho
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
21 Diaz goes close after a great run. Saved but should he have squared it?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
22 over to Wab
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
23 Bournemouth corner - cleared by Virgil then a wild shot is sliced badly wide
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
25 Free kick for a foul by Cook on Dom, there's a yellow card for the Bournemouth manager for having a whine about the free kick
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
26 1-0 Lucho after a long ball from Konaté, Kepa makes a right cock up and Lucho gets round him
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
No idea what Kepa was thinking, should get an assist!
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth
28 2-0 Diaz again, picture went down, lovely build up between Mo and Trent on the right, great run from Trent and Lucho slots it past Kepa from 6 yards out
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 2-0 Diaz 26, 28
Hes Luis Diaz hes from Barracus and he plays for Liverpool
