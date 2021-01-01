« previous next »
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #680 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm »
Amazing how he never sent off Kovacic last year in this fixture.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #681 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Was that a second booking or straight red ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #682 on: Today at 05:27:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Oliver to the rescue for Man City  :no

Not his fault though. All on Trossard that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #683 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Oliver to the rescue for Man City  :no
it was a nailed on yellow, trossard was an idiot
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #684 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm »
I think theres been more in this 45 minutes than the previous 3 games between these two.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #685 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:24:47 pm
Can't get enough of Gary Neville sex noises.

Don't think those words have ever been said in that order before
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #686 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Oliver to the rescue for Man City  :no

Normally id agree but thats all on Trossard

Dumb as fuck
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #687 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
thats a yellow, why the fuck did the baby vampire do that ffs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #688 on: Today at 05:27:17 pm »
Oliver's earpiece instructions came through just in the nick of time for City....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #689 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Arsenal being outraged about obvious decisions given against them is so tiresome. Theyll go mental if that costs them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #690 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
I think thats harsh - didnt seem like a long time between the whistle and kicking the ball. The first yellow was harsh too!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #691 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm »

This game is going to turn into a sh*tshow. Both teams feel done although in truth City were the ones hard done by.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #692 on: Today at 05:27:32 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 05:26:51 pm
near 2 mins over the added time, fucking stupid refereeing that.

Pep not booked for booting his chair in a hissy fit to, seen bookings for far less.

They scored in added time. That's good refereeing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #693 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:27:02 pm
Was that a second booking or straight red ?

2nd yellow
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #694 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
killed a good game that has, aresnal will sit back. city will pace side to side ... yawn
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #695 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:25:23 pm
You'll have to get 90+ points. I think we needed to do more in the summer to have that in us.

They've gone out and strengthened further again.

And now the idiots are one man down.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #696 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm »
What a fucking idiot!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #697 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
Arsenal's whole game is about gamesmanship. Occasionally it bites them on the arse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #698 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm »
Was listening to the Anfield Wrap & they mentioned on the Rice Red Card that kicking the ball away on free kicks seemed like a deliberate tactic by Arsenal to slow down play last season looks like refs have picked up on it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #699 on: Today at 05:28:02 pm »
It's harsh but he was stupid to do it on a yellow. Brainless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #700 on: Today at 05:28:08 pm »
Massive gang of unlikeable c*nts. Pitch, commentary and on the side lines as well.

Trossard being sent off won't matter anyway, Arteta spends half's his time on the pitch so they'll still have 11
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #701 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Oliver to the rescue for Man City  :no
Now City needs to score. As always, a draw would be a nice result. Neither team walking away with the spoils.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #702 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm »
Sleep deprivation does cause poor judgement....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #703 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm »
Is that for the foul or kicking the ball away? I don't think that foul is worth a yellow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #704 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:25:23 pm
You'll have to get 90+ points. I think we needed to do more in the summer to have that in us.

They've gone out and strengthened further again.

Arsenal won't break 90 points. Quote me on that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #705 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
City without Rodri and De Bruyne look a bit average
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #706 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:26:01 pm
Foul or booting the ball away?

To me it looks like he would have gotten away without a yellow for the foul. After the ball is hit, Oliver's hand goes immediately to his pocket...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #707 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm »
Arsenal were very effective after Rodri went off but there's something about City this season which looks more effective than ever. I can't see them not being more comfortable this season.

You'd be raging if you were an Arsenal fan now as far as Trossard goes. Utterly brain dead behaviour. City should be able to turn it round. Surprised Foden not starting as he usually strikes in a big game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #708 on: Today at 05:29:04 pm »
Muppet, absolute muppet. Got them where they want them then whoosh. Can't be giving refs like Oliver a legit reason to show a second yellow, Pep will be laughing his ass off now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #709 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
Never want either of them to win but Arsenal are just a bunch of in game cheating fuckers you can't help but giggle a bit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #710 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 05:26:51 pm
near 2 mins over the added time, fucking stupid refereeing that.

Pep not booked for booting his chair in a hissy fit to, seen bookings for far less.
If Oliver is in City's pocket, why didn't he disallow both goals?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #711 on: Today at 05:29:29 pm »
Honestly, footballers are so thick.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #712 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
That was incredibly stupid from Trossard. Arteta should be raging at him but rather than that, gives him a hug for following his orders.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #713 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:26:12 pm
The barge in the back alone was arguably a yellow. Zero intention of getting the ball.
It looked like Trossard's eyes were on the ball until he noticed Bernardo was "making a back" so if he'd jumped he'd have gone over Bernardo.  I don't think a barge in that circumstance is a yellow card.  Then it's whether he booted the ball before he heard the whistle for the foul.

They were into the 8th minute of six minutes of first half stoppage time also.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #714 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
Shoved him in the back needlessly then booted it away, both were worth yellows individually, mindless to do both while on a yellow
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #715 on: Today at 05:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 05:27:21 pm
I think thats harsh - didnt seem like a long time between the whistle and kicking the ball. The first yellow was harsh too!

There's no reason for the player to volley the ball in that situation though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #716 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm »
Ruined the 2nd half, was looking forward to watching that as a neutral
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #717 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:24:47 pm
Can't get enough of Gary Neville sex noises.

A sentence no one has ever uttered or should ever again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #718 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:25:52 pm
Absolutely braindead. After Rice the other week too FFS. Absolute idiot.
Seems they may have decided to start booking Arsenal for their antics.
Or perhaps I'm optimistic, and it's just Oliver making it up to City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #719 on: Today at 05:30:20 pm »
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 05:27:55 pm
Was listening to the Anfield Wrap & they mentioned on the Rice Red Card that kicking the ball away on free kicks seemed like a deliberate tactic by Arsenal to slow down play last season looks like refs have picked up on it.

Yet they won't stop all their nonsense on corners which gives them goals every week. It's like the Ole penalty every game trick for a cheat code.
