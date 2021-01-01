Oliver to the rescue for Man City
near 2 mins over the added time, fucking stupid refereeing that.Pep not booked for booting his chair in a hissy fit to, seen bookings for far less.
Was that a second booking or straight red ?
You'll have to get 90+ points. I think we needed to do more in the summer to have that in us.They've gone out and strengthened further again.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Foul or booting the ball away?
The barge in the back alone was arguably a yellow. Zero intention of getting the ball.
I think thats harsh - didnt seem like a long time between the whistle and kicking the ball. The first yellow was harsh too!
Absolutely braindead. After Rice the other week too FFS. Absolute idiot.
Was listening to the Anfield Wrap & they mentioned on the Rice Red Card that kicking the ball away on free kicks seemed like a deliberate tactic by Arsenal to slow down play last season looks like refs have picked up on it.
