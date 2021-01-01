« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September  (Read 5330 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:45:34 pm
Ref said he got the ball. Definite VAR involvement there.

Or Anthony Taylor stood on the touchline?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm »
Bit of disagreement in here about the 2nd yellow but it it was done on one our our players we'd be livid. Very aggressive challenge.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:46:20 pm
Why is VAR giving a second yellow ?

Exactly. That was never in their remit.

Straight red, yes. But not yellows.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:46:47 pm
More likely the 4th official who was a few yards away?

I'll wager a huge bet it wasn't.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:46:09 pm
The fuck was he expecting? Scissor tackling fully out of control, already on a yellow.

Right - closer to a straight red than not a yellow
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:45:19 pm
That was a bad challenge. Not sure what the ref was waiting for

just seen it now, and yeah, what was the ref doing, it was a dangerous challenge, like some sort of scissor action going on there from Gibbs White!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:47:44 pm
Right - closer to a straight red than not a yellow

Yes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:46:20 pm
Why is VAR giving a second yellow ?

Thought they couldnt get involved unless a straight red?

This ref is one arrogant c*nt too.

He was more likely talking to his officials on field.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:46:47 pm
More likely the 4th official who was a few yards away?

Thats not their job.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »

Gibbs-White knew he was reckless.. his reaction straight after the challenge was a dead give away..

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm »
The referee didn't even give a free-kick for that originally.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:47:53 pm
just seen it now, and yeah, what was the ref doing, it was a dangerous challenge, like some sort of scissor action going on there from Gibbs White!

The ref indicated he won the ball then changed his mind.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:51:02 pm »
Pedro and the reaction of the bench got him sent off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
That was fun.

This city/arsenal game is gonna be a horrible watch though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:52:19 pm »
Dont understand the fuss about Joao Pedro. Just a penalty merchant.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:51:17 pm
That was fun.

This city/arsenal game is gonna be a horrible watch though.

Got a feeling that City will win comfortably. 2 or 3 nil.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:49:16 pm
Thats not their job.

Yes it is
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:51:02 pm
Pedro and the reaction of the bench got him sent off.

If the ref was good at his job, hed have been brandishing the yellow a split second after the challenge happened. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:52:45 pm
Yes it is

I thought fourth officials were advising on touchline behaviour only.
