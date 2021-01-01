Ref said he got the ball. Definite VAR involvement there.
Why is VAR giving a second yellow ?
More likely the 4th official who was a few yards away?
The fuck was he expecting? Scissor tackling fully out of control, already on a yellow.
That was a bad challenge. Not sure what the ref was waiting for
Right - closer to a straight red than not a yellow
Why is VAR giving a second yellow ?Thought they couldnt get involved unless a straight red?This ref is one arrogant c*nt too.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
just seen it now, and yeah, what was the ref doing, it was a dangerous challenge, like some sort of scissor action going on there from Gibbs White!
That was fun.This city/arsenal game is gonna be a horrible watch though.
Thats not their job.
Pedro and the reaction of the bench got him sent off.
Yes it is
