« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September  (Read 4434 times)

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:02:46 pm
Hope for a drab 0-0 draw

Yeah, I think that's probably right.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:02:46 pm
Hope for a drab 0-0 draw

Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:09:03 pm
Or lots of red cards, injuries and a mass brawl

This ^ please. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Forests kit is nice this year. A nice shade of red and very Forest
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm »
I really like Baleba for Brighton
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:04 pm
I really like Baleba for Brighton

Quickly deletes post as he gives away a pen...
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,570
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:12:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:04 pm
I really like Baleba for Brighton

Hes got a lot to learn but has loads of potential.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:12:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:11:57 pm
Quickly deletes post as he gives away a pen...

I like him, he looks a real prospect but still very raw. Clumsy that.

Hell be at a top club though in 2 years.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,570
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:12:41 pm
I like him, he looks a real prospect but still very raw. Clumsy that.

Hell be at a top club though in 2 years.

Depends how he develops in all honesty.

De Zerbi bombed him out the team last year.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Clever by Hudson Odoi to get his foot across
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,849
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
Tell you what, that 1-0 defeat to Forest last week is beginning to look like a great result!  :D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,570
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:15:30 pm
Tell you what, that 1-0 defeat to Forest last week is beginning to look like a great result!  :D

We were unlucky not to be in front.

Diaz hit post then their GK nearly fucked up.

It was a great goal by them too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
They make it up as they go along because they give it the hard man talk of higher thresholds for fouls but then give that. Simply a ridiculous penalty to award.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:18:05 pm
They make it up as they go along because they give it the hard man talk of higher thresholds for fouls but then give that. Simply a ridiculous penalty to award.

I think there is a huge grey area of players not in control of the ball just stepping across an opponent and then being run into. Its hard to argue its not a foul, but equally its obstruction by the attacker who isn't playing the ball.

It feels for so much play a penalty is far too high a reward
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,641
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:04 pm
I really like Baleba for Brighton

I wasnt sure at first.

Ah, then I saw his pace.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:22:50 pm »
A player running away from goal goes down under the lightest of contact and the punishment is a free shot at goal from 12 yards. I dont know, Id start giving indirect free kicks or something because the punishment of a penalty isnt befitting some of the fouls.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,910
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:18:05 pm
They make it up as they go along because they give it the hard man talk of higher thresholds for fouls but then give that. Simply a ridiculous penalty to award.

Penalty decisions are purely subjective. Higher threshold is more VAR getting involved.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,699
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
I'm hoping for a 0-0 today in the City v Arsenal game, or I can't believe I'm saying this, a City win. Such is my dislike for the online Arsenal fan base these days.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:22:34 pm
I wasnt sure at first.

Ah, then I saw his pace.

Was waiting for the pun and was 99% sure who would turn up
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,910
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:22:50 pm
A player running away from goal goes down under the lightest of contact and the punishment is a free shot at goal from 12 yards. I dont know, Id start giving indirect free kicks or something because the punishment of a penalty isnt befitting some of the fouls.

It just rewards cheating. Most penalty area fouls should be indirect free kicks. Same with handballs. Only a pen if it stops a shot on target.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:25:11 pm
It just rewards cheating. Most penalty area fouls should be indirect free kicks. Same with handballs. Only a pen if it stops a shot on target.

Completely agree. A player running away from goal with no prospect of a shot shouldnt be rewarded with a free shot at goal from 12 yards. Theyre simply not the same thing. Some tweaks are necessary where we see penalties awarded when theres actually a necessity to penalise to that extent.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:04 pm
I really like Baleba for Brighton

He's having a bit of a 'mare today.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:22:50 pm
A player running away from goal goes down under the lightest of contact and the punishment is a free shot at goal from 12 yards. I dont know, Id start giving indirect free kicks or something because the punishment of a penalty isnt befitting some of the fouls.

Indirect freekicks would be my solution too as penalties are too much of a reward and they are also the most best thing in football when they are within 10 yards of the goal. They are not given for anything anymore
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,570
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:18:05 pm
They make it up as they go along because they give it the hard man talk of higher thresholds for fouls but then give that. Simply a ridiculous penalty to award.

You would be fuming if we didnt get that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 