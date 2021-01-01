Hope for a drab 0-0 draw
Or lots of red cards, injuries and a mass brawl
I really like Baleba for Brighton
Quickly deletes post as he gives away a pen...
I like him, he looks a real prospect but still very raw. Clumsy that.Hell be at a top club though in 2 years.
Tell you what, that 1-0 defeat to Forest last week is beginning to look like a great result!
They make it up as they go along because they give it the hard man talk of higher thresholds for fouls but then give that. Simply a ridiculous penalty to award.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I wasnt sure at first.Ah, then I saw his pace.
A player running away from goal goes down under the lightest of contact and the punishment is a free shot at goal from 12 yards. I dont know, Id start giving indirect free kicks or something because the punishment of a penalty isnt befitting some of the fouls.
It just rewards cheating. Most penalty area fouls should be indirect free kicks. Same with handballs. Only a pen if it stops a shot on target.
