I love the ones with layers to them.
I was in a taxi once on the way into town. The dispatcher comes over the radio saying come in Judas. Judas are you there, over.
No answer, so then she says if anyone sees Judas Iscariot, tell him his Mrs wants him to ring her.
Our driver was smirking away so I asked him who Judas was. He said it was one of the drivers on their system. I asked if he was a snitch or a snide, if he had a nickname like that.
No, says the lad. In fact hes a lovely fella, hes just dead fucking tight. Like really really miserly.
I didnt follow, so I asked what that had to do with being called Judas.
Well, says the driver if you ever ask him to lend you a tenner, or even a fiver, he never will. All he does is pat the sides of his kecks and say sorry lad, all Ive got on me is a pocket full of silver.