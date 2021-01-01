I love the ones with layers to them.



I was in a taxi once on the way into town. The dispatcher comes over the radio saying come in Judas. Judas are you there, over.



No answer, so then she says if anyone sees Judas Iscariot, tell him his Mrs wants him to ring her.



Our driver was smirking away so I asked him who Judas was. He said it was one of the drivers on their system. I asked if he was a snitch or a snide, if he had a nickname like that.



No, says the lad. In fact hes a lovely fella, hes just dead fucking tight. Like really really miserly.



I didnt follow, so I asked what that had to do with being called Judas.



Well, says the driver if you ever ask him to lend you a tenner, or even a fiver, he never will. All he does is pat the sides of his kecks and say sorry lad, all Ive got on me is a pocket full of silver.



