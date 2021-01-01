« previous next »
Do you and your mates have nicknames?

Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I was at an event last week, and was talking to a fella in his 80s who was telling me how he still goes away on holidays with the mates he met when he was in his 20s. Named one of the as 'Bagsy Bri' - Never got round to asking him where the nickname Bagsy came from, but got me thinking how a lot of the older generation have great nicknames for their mates, and most people I know just do a last name at most.

A mates dad has a friend they all still call 'Stools' because he fell off his bar stool when he was a teenager.

Any good nicknames out there?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Paul's mates all still call him Snowy due to being white blonde as a child and his mates all have and still use their nicknames.

Some are obvious like Brad and Murf shortened from their surnames Bradbury and Murphy but Frebs, Chuck and Tally, nobody has a clue where they came from.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Got called Scouse c*nt a lot in my teens. Those wools eh, lol.

Mates used to call me P , Busby Head or Chilli, Future Hulk

The girls used to call me Sandpaper Arse

Had a quite a few over the years to be honest nowadays its jus Theres that weird c*nt who lives at number HUR HAR, heard hes got loadsa cats cos he was attacked by wild sheep when he lived in Woolyback land and doesnt trust anyone. Dont say anything though cos Im lying. True story
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
My dad went to his mate's funeral and it was only then I realized his name was Billy Davies and not Billy Bearing.
Also Larry Lube which isn't a good nickname on any level - something to do with industrial grease in Fords  ;D :o
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
There was a fella by ours who had something wrong with his back, so he walked a bit funny, kind of leaning forward from the waist. He was known as photo finish.

Also worked with an HGV driver who had a stigmatism in each eye. One looked up a bit, one looked down a bit. The other drivers called him dip and dazzle.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
My nieces husband's best mate in the navy was Dish cos his surname was Washer 😂😂
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I do like hearing a funny nickname. Can never remember them again though. :D

Only one I remember is a guy from uni who was on the periphery of a couple of groups but would always show up on nights. He was known as Thrush because you couldnt get rid of him.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Used to work with a lad called Arfur.  All he ever said was Ah for fuck sake
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
My nickname is Barney.

None of my mates have one. Just go by their first or last names.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
There are a lot of nicknames in rugby teams - "Foo" for Scott Quinnell being my favourite.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
When I was about 8 The Beatles were massive and we were all talking about them and I mentioned Brian Epstein but called him Brian Eggstein thinking it was correct
Everyone burst out laughing and started taking the piss , They sang a song to the tune of Oh my darling Clementine that went like this
Eggy Eggstein , Eggy Eggstein Eggy Eggstein Number 9 , he was there in the playground and he was a friend of mine.
Some people stilly call me Eggy or Eggo over 60 years later

Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Been called bear in university for my hairy body.
At workplace, I am called kimchi because I work for a Korean company and I keep hogging on the common kimchi.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
My mate has one

In 1989 he had a shit in Cardiff City Centre, behind Barclays bank, used his socks as bog roll and from that day to this he's been known as

Dai Dump or Dumpy for short!
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I was nicknamed Rebel when I was 14. I was quite a good school kid and gave back chat to a teacher so someone immediately shouted 'Rebel' out and it just stuck.

I am now 43 and still called it. 
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Couple from previous work places.

One lazy fucker was nicknamed Doctor, as in Dr. Doolittle. Another who always took a sickie after a heavy weekend was Bob, as in Geldof ( didnt like Mondays)

Another, who hated being called Robert, was Roberto, which became Baggio, which then became Onion to this day
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Used to get called Oshee because my surname is O'Shea.
One of my sons still gets people calling him the same.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Many years ago one of my clients had named her son Ian specifically so his mates couldn't shorten it to a daft nickname so was fuming when some lads called for him asking if Dolly was in. 

Their surname was Dalton 😂😂
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I used to work with a lad who'd had a bad climbing accident. Everyone called him Cliff.

I used to get called 'Sonic' at another place I worked, due to my hair.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I was in the Navy and many of the nicknames were pretty standard.  Knocker White, Nobby Clarke, Soapy Watson, Sweeney Todd, Wiggy Bennett, Smudge Smith, Bungy Williams.

One of the better ones I came across was a lad called King.

He was called "Nozmo" :)
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Bob Mortimer is brilliant for this kind of thing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EKeLiluvmKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EKeLiluvmKg</a>
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
My sons best mate at school had the nickname Syndrome.

Took far too long to twig that it was because his surname is Downes.

Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Just remembered we had a kid in our year with the surname Hoare. He was known as Dirty.
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
Re: Do you and your mates have nicknames?
I love the ones with layers to them.

I was in a taxi once on the way into town. The dispatcher comes over the radio saying come in Judas. Judas are you there, over.

No answer, so then she says if anyone sees Judas Iscariot, tell him his Mrs wants him to ring her.

Our driver was smirking away so I asked him who Judas was. He said it was one of the drivers on their system. I asked if he was a snitch or a snide, if he had a nickname like that.

No, says the lad. In fact hes a lovely fella, hes just dead fucking tight. Like really really miserly.

I didnt follow, so I asked what that had to do with being called Judas.

Well, says the driver if you ever ask him to lend you a tenner, or even a fiver, he never will. All he does is pat the sides of his kecks and say sorry lad, all Ive got on me is a pocket full of silver.

