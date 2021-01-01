Part of me likes the settled side stuff from Slot. He is trying to implement a new playing style, and get them pressing in the way he wants, while also retaining the control he wants, and passing it crisply as he wants. He's also learning about how much they can go before they start to get tired. So I don't mind a settled side... to a point.



Whether that point is the Bournemouth game or the League Cup game, we'll see.



I suspect a couple of changes against Bournemouth, then half a dozen changes in the cup.



After losing to Forest, the last thing we need is another blip. I expect a strong team, but one change I'd like to see is Nunez for Jota. If Nunez can integrate with what Slot is doing and find his way into the side, he could be a huge asset for us. He's a rhythm player, and while I don't have the stats, the eyeball test tells me he doesn't do all that well coming off the bench. It takes him a while to get up to speed, and usually with the short time frame there's a sense in which it passes him by.



I think Jota is much better off the bench than Nunez. Jota is a clever player, and he looks like he can enter a game from the bench and make a telling impact quickly.



My theory is that if we went 75 mins Nunez/15 mins Jota, we would score a lot more goals than 75 mins Jota/15 mins Nunez. Tweak the precise minutes to suit, but hopefully the theory is clear.



Anyway, a home win, hopefully a comfortable one where a few goals flow, would be very nice. Up the Reds!



Edit:

Oh, and if Alisson is missing, I just want to echo what others are saying. I would have him as the best goalie in the world, but he does seem to miss quite a lot of football, mostly with niggly muscle injuries. He looked like he had lost some weight at the start of the season to me, which I thought would improve his fitness consistency. It's something we are all watching closely.



In the meantime, Kelleher is a very capable understudy, and looking ahead, if Kelleher is not seen as a likely Alisson replacement for the long term, you can see the sense of lining up Mamardashvili, especially if Alisson might not go on at the highest level deep into his 30s, due to fitness concerns.