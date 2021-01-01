« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h  (Read 3817 times)

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:34:53 am
Thats where Im thinking, need to remember were at the start of the season not near the end so players should be fit and as long as they arent near the red zone good to go.

Also need to remember that a decent amount of our players played in the Euros and Copa, not like they had a nice long summer holiday. We have a decent bench and have to use it!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Wednesday night should see meaningful minutes for plenty who haven't really featured much yet.

Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Jones, Chiesa for example.

Some others too who have been coming off the bench, like Bradley and Nunez. Should be quite a strong team considering it'll mostly be current 2nd choice players.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,824
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:08:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
100% correct.  the crap some people come out with, "he has the aura" - just wtaf is that supposed to mean?

The latest version of the body language test?
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm »
I'd like to see a slight freshen like the Milan game.

Mac has had niggles and travelle to SA and back. I know he'll not play against West Ham but i'd rather be proactive and take him out before he breaks. Konate playing 3 times in a week isn't a risk worth taking. And Jota hasn't been very impressive IMO although he works his bollocks off.

                 Kelleher
Trent   Quansah   VVD   Robertson
              Gravenberch
        Szoboszlai   Jones
Salah          Nunez          Diaz
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • Up the Red Men
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:39:13 pm »
Really hope Nunez is in the starting line up this week. This is his chance.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,558
  • Slot Ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:53:33 am
Luck of the Irish Sarge! Get in their early and bless the pitch 😁

Hope so ;D

Been awhile since a loss so here we go.

Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,558
  • Slot Ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm
yep, plus Virgil. 

both our CBs need a rest.  surely this is a game when Quan gets a recall?

Quansah was injured plus we are short at CB to be honest.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,558
  • Slot Ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Wednesday night should see meaningful minutes for plenty who haven't really featured much yet.

Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Jones, Chiesa for example.

Some others too who have been coming off the bench, like Bradley and Nunez. Should be quite a strong team considering it'll mostly be current 2nd choice players.

Proves the point of how strong the squad is, just needs tweeks.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:01:47 pm
Quansah was injured plus we are short at CB to be honest.
???
When did that happen? Since he got subbed in the Ipswich game he's been on the bench every game.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm
Proves the point of how strong the squad is, just needs tweeks.

It does, but I'm hoping not to see too many right now. Can understand it in the cup but we don't want to be losing ground in the league, which we will if we don't take maximum points from Bournemouth and Wolves. We're already without Alisson so hopefully strong as possible elsewhere. I'd still play the likes of Konate even if he never looks cut out for three in a week.  He didn't even play the full game last weekend though.

Hopefully this is much closer to the opening three games where we went ahead comfortably enough to bring a few off.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,558
  • Slot Ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:15:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
???
When did that happen? Since he got subbed in the Ipswich game he's been on the bench every game.

Read it somewhere but if fit grand.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,558
  • Slot Ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm
It does, but I'm hoping not to see too many right now. Can understand it in the cup but we don't want to be losing ground in the league, which we will if we don't take maximum points from Bournemouth and Wolves. We're already without Alisson so hopefully strong as possible elsewhere. I'd still play the likes of Konate even if he never looks cut out for three in a week.  He didn't even play the full game last weekend though.

Hopefully this is much closer to the opening three games where we went ahead comfortably enough to bring a few off.

Better not make wholesale changes not tomorrow anyway ;D

But yes decent start but cant be having two losses in a row at Anfield.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,276
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:27:26 am
Allisson does have the aura of a guy who isnt as meticlous about his nutrition,recovery etc as some other players.

Perhaps it is why we are getting in Mamardashvili as maybe Alisson may not age as well as some GKs have.
I get the opposite impression, to be honest.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm
I get the opposite impression, to be honest.

to be honest Id probably respect him more if hes a massive lad about his training/ diet. Imagine being easily the best keeper in the world whilst youre not even trying.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 pm »
Part of me likes the settled side stuff from Slot. He is trying to implement a new playing style, and get them pressing in the way he wants, while also retaining the control he wants, and passing it crisply as he wants. He's also learning about how much they can go before they start to get tired. So I don't mind a settled side... to a point.

Whether that point is the Bournemouth game or the League Cup game, we'll see.

I suspect a couple of changes against Bournemouth, then half a dozen changes in the cup. 

After losing to Forest, the last thing we need is another blip. I expect a strong team, but one change I'd like to see is Nunez for Jota. If Nunez can integrate with what Slot is doing and find his way into the side, he could be a huge asset for us. He's a rhythm player, and while I don't have the stats, the eyeball test tells me he doesn't do all that well coming off the bench. It takes him a while to get up to speed, and usually with the short time frame there's a sense in which it passes him by.

I think Jota is much better off the bench than Nunez. Jota is a clever player, and he looks like he can enter a game from the bench and make a telling impact quickly.

My theory is that if we went 75 mins Nunez/15 mins Jota, we would score a lot more goals than 75 mins Jota/15 mins Nunez. Tweak the precise minutes to suit, but hopefully the theory is clear.

Anyway, a home win, hopefully a comfortable one where a few goals flow, would be very nice. Up the Reds!

Edit:
Oh, and if Alisson is missing, I just want to echo what others are saying. I would have him as the best goalie in the world, but he does seem to miss quite a lot of football, mostly with niggly muscle injuries. He looked like he had lost some weight at the start of the season to me, which I thought would improve his fitness consistency. It's something we are all watching closely.

In the meantime, Kelleher is a very capable understudy, and looking ahead, if Kelleher is not seen as a likely Alisson replacement for the long term, you can see the sense of lining up Mamardashvili, especially if Alisson might not go on at the highest level deep into his 30s, due to fitness concerns.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
same team that played against milan with CK in goal and Robbo back

good performance and 3 points needed
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,947
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm »
Thanks for the OP Zlen :)

I'm not so sure they'll play like Forest though, maybe a little but they're a more attacking side in general. But even if they do, while we were really bad against Forest, it's still early days and hopefully that was a one off and we can play how we've done in the other matches (first half against Ipswich notwithstanding).

Like you say, we're probably gonna see a lot more changes against West Ham but hopefully at least couple tomorrow given we're now playing two games a week.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm
Thanks for the OP Zlen :)

I'm not so sure they'll play like Forest though, maybe a little but they're a more attacking side in general. But even if they do, while we were really bad against Forest, it's still early days and hopefully that was a one off and we can play how we've done in the other matches (first half against Ipswich notwithstanding).

Like you say, we're probably gonna see a lot more changes against West Ham but hopefully at least couple tomorrow given we're now playing two games a week.

also the subs were poor against forest

i liked the fact that against milan he didnt change the midfield until right a the end when endo came on
so slot showed he had learnt from that
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 pm »
Im expecting a comfortable win tomorrow. No doubt the lads will have Forest in the back of their minds and want to put things right. Hopefully the start of another big home unbeaten run.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm »
You'd expect this one to suit us more than last week for sure. It's one of those were even if they do decide they wanted to play exactly as Forest did and frustrate us I'm not sure they really have the personnel to do it, ie wide men on both flanks who are more disciplined defensively. It was classic Nuno stuff last week which I don't mean in a derogatory way, always thought he was a decent manager since coming to Wolves. As for Bournemouth, well they'll score more often that not, but I think we have the ability to outclass them in both penalty boxes. Players should be extra motivated after last week.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,171
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:34:10 pm »
Nunez to start surely?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:36:37 pm
Not really sure that's fair. He's a big unit. His niggling injuries are annoying but there isn't anything to suggest he's cutting corners or not taking things seriously in terms of diet or training.



I may be making this up, but feels like lots of his injuries (he has had a few hammy strains) seem to come after playing in South America and travelling back?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,620
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:33:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:59:47 pm »
We played Tuesday, think he will go strong and do a full rotation v West-Ham.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,276
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:33:42 pm

Lads got massive arms though. Where do they end? His knees!?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:20:33 am »
yes but only when he's sitting down.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:46:33 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Lads got massive arms though. Where do they end? His knees!?

Have to maintain the Merseyside Average Goalie Arm Length Ratio...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:49:53 am »
Excellent OP Zlen
Exited for the game
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • Pop n crisp
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:43:26 am »
Thanks for the OP.

I think Bournemouth are a much more dangerous opponent than Forest. Forest executed their gameplan well and Nuno occasionally has those days against the top clubs where everything goes his way, from the officiating to the collective off-days from top players. I feel like if we played Forest 10 times, that result/performance happens 1 in every 10. For me Bournemouth are a much more capable side, that can work both ways. Andonis sides tend to like to press aggressively from the front and their bench usually provides much of the same so they can have a good go at it for 90 mins, the Everton game shown how their bench can tilt games in their favour and it was a bit of an onslaught during that final 10 mins or so. The good thing for us is weve thrived so far against sides that want to test our ability to play through the press, with our defenders looking much more confident on the ball and our midfield thriving in slightly new roles.

I think Slot can go with a similar side to the opening weeks and look to do the rotation vs West Ham. I expect Robbo to come back in and I wouldnt be shocked if Curtis gets a first start over Alexis or Dom. Think he could do with Chiesa on the bench after the Forest game, I think hell be months from showing top form but if we find ourselves in need of a bit of a trump card off the bench, hes probably a better fit than Gakpo or Darwin assuming Diaz starts.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,512
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:58:18 am »
                 Kelleher

Trent   Konate VVD   Robertson

       Szoboszlai  Gravenberch

Diaz       Salah        Gakpo

                 Jota

Very fluid 3  behind Jota

More to be


Kelleher

Trent .Konate ..Van dyke . Robbo

.Mac AllisterGravenberch

..Salah Szoboszlai .. Diaz

Jota


« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:00 am by rocco »
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:03:00 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:18 am
                 Kelleher

Trent   Konate VVD   Robertson

       Szoboszlai  Gravenberch

Diaz       Salah        Gakpo

                 Jota

Very fluid 3  behind Jota
Diaz will be very fluid 😂
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:03:28 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:03:00 am
Diaz will be very fluid 😂
Well edited 👍
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,512
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:09:34 am »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:33:23 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 