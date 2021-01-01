Liverpool v Bournemouth

Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h



Referee: Tony Harrington.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Bobby Madley.

VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.



We have bounced back from that home defeat by winning in Milan.Great stuff, especially after going a goal down early. Sounds like we played fairly well, I haven't watched the game. Best part is no injuries, not so good is that we have seemingly again used the bulk of the same players that have played in opening matches. Which really begs the question of selection for this game. Is this the one where we finally see more deliberate rotation and how exactly would that look - especially in the most sensitive area which for me is midfield. It's really unfortunate that Elliot is injured, I would assume he would by now be picking up more and more minutes, possibly already started one. Jones is only getting his legs back after his injury, so I'm not expecting to see him start yet. Which really leaves Endo and Morton as options. Now that ain't happening is it? Ah well, nevermind - it's the same three again it seems. We'll probably see more rotation in the League Cup actually, hopefully we just get through this one ok.Good record against Bournemoth. Not to underestimate ways in which they can cause us issues, they can, but this fixture has been firmly in the 'bread and butter' category. Four wins in last five games against them, only loss being that miserable, breakfast kickoff shitfuckery of a game at Vitality when Mo missed a penalty. They come to Anfield with 5 points, draws against Newcastly and Forest and the one for the ages against Everton. So basically Manchester United level - which we have already demonstrated to be able to navigate. It will probably be the carbon copy of the last league game. Sit back, absorb as much as you can and whack it long to their quick forward players. A great opportunity to demonstrate how much we have (I hope) learned from that previous game.Games are coming thick and fast now. Five games between today and October 5th. There will be no room to hide and we'll need others to start carrying the load physically and with goals/assists. I'll be looking at this game to see if we can get more minutes to Bradley, Nunez, Gakpo (possible start), Jones, Chiesa and so on. We'll need each and every one to navigate this part of the season. But first thing first, control the game, be sharper on the ball, outfight them for loose balls, be smarter in killing their transition and get those three points. I'm not really looking toward the top of the table, with Arsenal and City playing this weekend. For us, we need to focus on our own business and get better every game at understanding and executing Slot's ideas. That's the progress - points are just manifestation of it.Hope its a good one.