They've spent loads of money, too.



Someone posted in the spurs thread that its 44 points from their last 32 league games. Which is a terrible return. And a poor start to this season too, so yep, hes going to be feeling the pressure already.He had a bit of an excuse last season to start with, with Kane leaving late in the window. But thats actually when they did well under him! They had a really good start.The spent all the Kane transfer money and a hell of a lot more last year, and spent a lot this summer too.