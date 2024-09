RIP Toto. Another former player that has died at no age.



I loved Italia '90 and he was such a big part of it. He wasn't exactly at unknown before the tournament but I don't think anybody had him down as a contender for top scorer and even less so for the Golden Ball. To even get a game was an achievement with Baggio, Vialli and Mancini all in that Italy squad. Comfortably beating Matthaus and Maradona into second and third place for the Golden Ball is incredible.