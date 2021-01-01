« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool  (Read 897 times)

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:55:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:04 pm
I genuinely cannot remember a single game Firmino played under Rodgers.

Am I misremembering him being played at wing-back by Rodgers?
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:55:41 pm »
Been an entertaining CL game. Great away performance from about 15 mins in.

Half-time, the stream is silent but I can still hear the twat on the megaphone ringing in my ears.

It'll finish 4-1 to us hopefully
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:55:43 pm »
Tsimikas brainfart aside on their goal we've pretty much been in charge the whole half.  Gakpo has been excellent.

Morata is a whingeing prick, as always.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:55:47 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:52:07 pm
Szobo's passing is dreadful

improved from the weekend!
In fact, the  whole team looks more cohesive.
these are there for the taking. Please don't f*ck it up.
Salah bit unlucky..
little disappointed with Jota. Should have passed.
expect to see Nunez later..
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm »
Yeah but hes running his ass off and his passing fine but other than that
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:56:06 pm »
Much more positive than the weekend. Grab one more and we should be safe.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:56:07 pm »
Not watching but is Gakpo playing more left or more Central?
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:56:09 pm »
Dom is just a pressing monster, he's everywhere. Trent and Ibou have done great agaisnt Leao, and Salah back to normal.
Kostas excellent again.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:04 pm
I genuinely cannot remember a single game Firmino played under Rodgers.

Didn't he play Firmino and Ings as wingbacks one game?
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
  • RedOrDead
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:52:07 pm
Szobo's passing is dreadful

Struggling to see what hes actually good at apart from doing a lot of running. For an attacking midfielder, his first touch and passing is awful.

Gakpo is playing well but we should be out of sight
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:56:07 pm
Not watching but is Gakpo playing more left or more Central?

Left.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Amazon seem out of sync with commentary behind play.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:56:33 pm »
Always find it hilarious how most Italian teams (bar Atalanta) seem to just whither away against our intensity, physicality and pressing. Pasta farmers league.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • YNWA
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:56:43 pm »
Happy with that after the early goal for them.  Fingers crossed we put it to bed early second half and get some subs on for a run out.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm »
Just got home.  Have I missed much?
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • Indefatigability
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
The press has been excellent. Led by Szobo who has been very good in pressuring them - his passing not so good
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
Carry on playing like this and it could be 4 or 5-1

Come on you redmen!
Logged

Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:57:25 pm »
Sloppy start but dominated since. 2 FB assists, 2 CB goals. Take that all day. Mo and Cody unlucky. Dio will score the next chance he gets. He usually does.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:56:51 pm
The press has been excellent. Led by Szobo who has been very good in pressuring them - his passing not so good

I think in this Slot team hes going to expect far better in that aspect from his role in the squad. Still hes working hard and contributing that way.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Rough start. Great recovery.
Logged

Online elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Underhit and inaccurate every time.
He lacks the technical ability to play as a 10. Too inconsistent. Gakpo has been great on the left.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,716
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:59:30 pm »
They don't seem to like jumping at corners do they
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,812
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:59:30 pm »
Konate above the goalies arms from a standing jump. Superb
Logged

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:59:44 pm »
What was Tsmiikas doing for their goal, he was in a different postcode.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:00:05 pm »
These are not great. The early goal gave them a big filup, but by the half hour mark they were subdued. After that it was a case of Liverpool being profligate despite being 2-1 up and hitting the bar twice. The worst offender was Jota, he has to square that ball to allow Gakpo tap in. After that the front three were disconnected and really wasteful, but are putting in a real shift. Gakpo has been the stand out player up front for me.

In the middle it was a bad start, Tsimikas sold himself and was punished for the opening goal. After that Milan began to find gaps far too easily in front of the back four and for fifteen minutes Liverpool looked a bit shaken. A few players stood up: gravenberch impressed me by tucking in and duking it out. Nothing spectacular, just hard graft.

Szlob has a pretty thankless task, he is running hard and pressing for two, it's a real shift he is putting in. However, his passing is rushed and messy, he needs to be chilling like a villain: less effort more incision.

MacAllister annoys me sometimes, he was invisible during the period of Milan pressure, the ace of the game left him behind. Once Liverpool settled down he was much more effective, a metronome of passing. His speed and stamina re a bit underwhelming it has to be said.

At the back Tsimikas gives me the fear, but some canny defending saved a certain goal. Highwire stuff. Konate and VVD have bossed Milan, they are the difference at the back and front. TAA has a tricky opponent, but by god the silky passes.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:56:28 pm
Left.

Cool thanks

He does seem to suit that position more, and Slot apparently told him that's where he see's him

Would be good to have him and Diaz going well at the start of the season
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm »
Interesting and enjoyable half. Our old failings were there to see again for their goal. We got caught with everyone up the pitch and nobody could get any pressure on the ball. We can be so vulnerable when we lose the ball. Theres something to be said for using a DM but then again you lose the attacking flair that Gravenberch brings.

Its about time Konate scored from a set piece and nice to see our two big centre backs pressuring the keeper.

I still worry about us being so open to the counte so we probably need another goal.

Szoboszlai has been poor especially his passing. Salah and Jota will score in this half.
Logged
#JFT97

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:00:26 pm »
Salah and Gakpo have been really good that half. Just keep feeding them and there'll be more goals
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,115
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 08:59:44 pm
What was Tsmiikas doing for their goal, he was in a different postcode.

Virgil had no chance of winning that ball, he should have taken a step back.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:01:08 pm »
enjoyed that. Playing well. Mo is in beast mode. Wonder if Chiesa gets on? might fancy it against these.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:59:28 pm
He lacks the technical ability to play as a 10. Too inconsistent. Gakpo has been great on the left.

It can't be technical ability, he literally can't play a 10 foot pass to feet under no pressure. It's like he's so busy thinking 5 moves ahead that he fucks up the first one.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 