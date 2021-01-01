These are not great. The early goal gave them a big filup, but by the half hour mark they were subdued. After that it was a case of Liverpool being profligate despite being 2-1 up and hitting the bar twice. The worst offender was Jota, he has to square that ball to allow Gakpo tap in. After that the front three were disconnected and really wasteful, but are putting in a real shift. Gakpo has been the stand out player up front for me.



In the middle it was a bad start, Tsimikas sold himself and was punished for the opening goal. After that Milan began to find gaps far too easily in front of the back four and for fifteen minutes Liverpool looked a bit shaken. A few players stood up: gravenberch impressed me by tucking in and duking it out. Nothing spectacular, just hard graft.



Szlob has a pretty thankless task, he is running hard and pressing for two, it's a real shift he is putting in. However, his passing is rushed and messy, he needs to be chilling like a villain: less effort more incision.



MacAllister annoys me sometimes, he was invisible during the period of Milan pressure, the ace of the game left him behind. Once Liverpool settled down he was much more effective, a metronome of passing. His speed and stamina re a bit underwhelming it has to be said.



At the back Tsimikas gives me the fear, but some canny defending saved a certain goal. Highwire stuff. Konate and VVD have bossed Milan, they are the difference at the back and front. TAA has a tricky opponent, but by god the silky passes.