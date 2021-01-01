There are no groups. It's one league, but you only play some of the other teams.



don't ask me why that made me laugh. Probably because its exactly spot on. Bunch of these guys this opening gw seem to have some cakewalks for such an improved system and up to 17 games to win it the hard way with this new play in round!---its now half a season during the season plus internationals is 8 more games. 25 to 38 the game 1s getting closer. Also our fixtures actually look like we are going to be getting some games from people in a pretty big way to me.In a vacuum i think it would actually be an entertaining , not fair but entertaining system for the chaos around the 8 the 16 and the bottom 8 towards the last couple of games and the ego brain there actually used ibra to market that its "the Super League" in disguise to us all with that promo film before the games. which was wise politically if not also chutzpah at its finest. It was a well made promo, seized the bull by the horns. doesn't change the fact its too many games for the players though.Probably enjoy the hell out of it anyway though. The footballs pretty good in some cases.