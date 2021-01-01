« previous next »
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Have to say, I was enjoying seeing their keeper getting injured so often. Was definitely up for him staying on and getting twatted again. But alas, they subbed on the local paper boy.
What did you think of Fonseca's attire though?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:26:57 am
What did you think of Fonseca's attire though?

Didnt focus much on that but Slots Phil Mitchell upper and his no socks and shoe combo was definitely disgraceful.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Firstly, sincere condolences to the family of the travelling Red who sadly lost his life before the game. YNWA.

Performance wise, liked it a lot. Good response from the weekend, we can clearly execute a plan against teams that try and play. Over to Arne to find a solution to the low block next time round.

Cody looked lean and fast, very good performance that. Diaz was outstanding in those opening three games so no kneejerk reactions, but hed be disappointed not to start in the next two games.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Was at the game today and finally back in my hotel.

I got in the ground seconds before they scored despite arriving really early. So the first thing I saw pretty much was their goal.

So impressed with how we dealt with it, I know it wasnt the AC of even a couple years ago, let alone their best sides but theyre still a huge club and the ground was obviously up for it when they went ahead. So impressed with how we just played to our plan no panic and didnt let the madness get to us.

On a similar vein I remember thinking to myself with about 20 left keep it boring Liverpool as all we want is the pointsX and for the most part, other than Leao hitting the bar, we did that.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:17 am
Didnt focus much on that but Slots Phil Mitchell upper and his no socks and shoe combo was definitely disgraceful.

haha that made me laugh   i kinda questioned the shirt myself
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Much improved performance after a bad start. Would still would have liked us to have a bit more control in the 2nd half. it was a bit end-to-end at times. Kept giving silly balls away which gave us needless pressure. Hopefully, in time we'll get better at that. Better at taking the sting out of games. I thought Gakpo was brilliant, by the way. Deserved a goal.

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
This performance was just another example of when things click more often than not. When players are making good decisions passing wise, when first touch is solid, when passing is on point.

The contrast to Saturday, IMO, was only in this aspect.

On an individual performance level I thought that Gravenberch was again immense, his contribution for the third goal was ridiculous. He is so graceful, quite sublime on the ball, and without it seems to be switched on already for someone who isnt meant to be used to playing this position. The way he takes the ball on the half turn, strides through the midfield, plays this little passes round the corner or punching it through between the lines. Im glad that we gave him the chance , I honestly (at this stage) cant see how much better Zubimendi could have been.

Gakpo was great. Mac was great. Mo was a bit hit and miss but at least his touches more assured and wasnt giving the ball away like he was on the weekend.

Kostas - man he tries but that wasnt great. Solid though.

Thought funnily enough Szob off the ball was phenomenal but maybe up to the point of him scoring, with the ball he was pretty meh. Just watching him lock on to Fofana in their midfield though was wonderful. I think thats how Slots deciding to use him as the person denying their pivot an opportunity to play the ball comfortably. Wouldnt even call him the one leading the press but hes so clever in denying that easy ball out. Except for one instance in the first half where they just played through the lines - rhink it was from a Maignqn pass - I dont think their midfield could lay a glove on ours today.

Great result against a historical giant and a difficult first away.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:10:49 am
Its funny we bounce back with a win and theres only 8 pages.



Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Awful start and terrible news about the death of a fan. Great effort all round with so many nearly moments to add to the goals. Good to see set pieces pay off at last. Midfield worked so hard! Good start in the new format but had hoped Real would drop points.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
A nicer calmer 2nd half, especially once we got the 3rd goal. Still leaving goals on the table but after Saturday's debacle, this was a welcome performance.

My only slight gripe is that we left the midfield 3 on too long - we should've given Jones 10-15mins at the end as we will need to build us his fitness and rest the starters who will have to go again on Saturday.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:07:00 am
A nicer calmer 2nd half, especially once we got the 3rd goal. Still leaving goals on the table but after Saturday's debacle, this was a welcome performance.

My only slight gripe is that we left the midfield 3 on too long - we should've given Jones 10-15mins at the end as we will need to build us his fitness and rest the starters who will have to go again on Saturday.

I thought this as well but Id imagine the entire midfield will start vs Bournemouth and are then pencilled in to be fully rested vs West Ham in the cup.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
4 really tough games out of 8 for us. And weve won the first of them. 

Cant ask much more than that, but a long way to go.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Have we won on our last 4 visits to the San Siro now? Twice in the group stages against Milan, twice in the knockouts against Inter.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:07:09 am
God I hate this format.

Wait, the final standings are total and not by pool of 9? So you could place second in your rock-hard group despite a couple of draws and still miss out on top 8 because  the 3 other groups are milk runs?

What new devilry is this?!
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
we are showing clear signs of improving defensively which is crucial
still some turnovers but we are competing stronger in duels this season
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Great performance, could have been one of them that turned in to 7 or 8. Delighted for Arne, we already reached the tedious stage where people were desperately trawling his interviews to find a quote to complain about.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 07:49:43 am
Wait, the final standings are total and not by pool of 9? So you could place second in your rock-hard group despite a couple of draws and still miss out on top 8 because  the 3 other groups are milk runs?

What new devilry is this?!

There are no groups. It's one league, but you only play some of the other teams.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Pretty obvious that their manager got his yellow for those eyebrows.

Need to stamp out this Arteta over-preening filth.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
A great response to the disappointment, at the weekend!
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Great response to the weekend's performance but this Milan side is appaling and a dream to play against. Wide open, no physicality nor intensity, Emerson Royal and RLC.

Some great individual performances but I think we were too clumsy in the second half. Good to see us being dangerous from set pieces for once. Bournemouth will give us a more difficult game on Saturday.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
The only thing I like about this format is that fact that you play totally different teams and not home/away each matchday, but even that is flawed as like we are doing this time around, you could play against two Italian sides when the previous version was country locked in the group stages so you had a variation.

Let's face it, it's a very thinly disguised first version of a UEFA super league isn't it?
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Thought our 3 best players were Gravenberch, Gakpo and VVD - is Slot doing his team talks in Dutch?  ;D

I could watch Gravenberch all day when he plays like this. The term Rolls Royce could be invented for him.

I noticed we attempted a lot of really tight threaded passes right up the middle. VVD nearly got caught out with one bad one, but 2-3 of these passes together really opened up that Milan team quite often.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
3 points on the board in the 1st away game is a good start. Though Milan are a big name I still think it might be one of our easy fixtures on paper out of the 8 CL games. Real, Leverkusen, Girona and Leipzig are all tougher tests.

However good performance and 3 points is not to be sniffed at.

What points total do people think is likely required to get a Top 8 spot and avoid play off? 14? 16? 18? More?
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:31:13 am

What points total do people think is likely required to get a Top 8 spot and avoid play off? 14? 16? 18? More?

I saw a chart that suggested 14 minimum, 15 pretty certain, 16 is a 99% chance.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:26:01 am
The only thing I like about this format is that fact that you play totally different teams and not home/away each matchday, but even that is flawed as like we are doing this time around, you could play against two Italian sides when the previous version was country locked in the group stages so you had a variation.

Let's face it, it's a very thinly disguised first version of a UEFA super league isn't it?
Was it a secret that was partly what the new format was about? Trying to keep the Super Lesgue teams happy. Don't think you can separate the two really. It's not just UEFA, all teams pushing for a new format that will make them more money.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:34:12 am
I saw a chart that suggested 14 minimum, 15 pretty certain, 16 is a 99% chance.

So 13 points from next 7 games should see us through.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
I think you want to finish in the top 8 as to avoid 2 extra games, I could be wrong
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:10:50 am
Was it a secret that was partly what the new format was about? Trying to keep the Super Lesgue teams happy. Don't think you can separate the two really. It's not just UEFA, all teams pushing for a new format that will make them more money.
Pretty much IMHO.

Something was always gonna happen after the breakaway attempt. UEFA knew their livelihood was at stake and they have to make the big sides happier. Thing is, think it will backfire as the number of games played will tip the players over the edge. (See Rodri and Alli)

Interesting times ahead methinks
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:27:39 am
So 13 points from next 7 games should see us through.

In the top 8 you mean?

Would need a lot fewer then that to get into the playoff round for those that finish 9th-24th (aiming high here!).
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:31:13 am
3 points on the board in the 1st away game is a good start. Though Milan are a big name I still think it might be one of our easy fixtures on paper out of the 8 CL games. Real, Leverkusen, Girona and Leipzig are all tougher tests.

However good performance and 3 points is not to be sniffed at.

What points total do people think is likely required to get a Top 8 spot and avoid play off? 14? 16? 18? More?

I reckon 16 points (2 PPG) will be enough for top 8. Could see 1 or 2 teams on 15 points just missing out.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Grav, Szob and Mac bossed the game.

Szob gets a lot of stick but his work rate off the ball is great.
Not sure how we'd cope without Grav and Mac, they are the key to everything good right now.

Same as United game, as soon as we decided the game was won we took our foot off the gas and got a bit sloppy.
Need to cut that out or it'll cost us at some point during the season.

Rafa Leao is too good for this Milan team.

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Bit of a mad post match interview on CBS with Trent, Micah, Carra and Henry: https://youtu.be/VUNZ-hTTqfk?si=dsEhzmfI7wbOWQiS
