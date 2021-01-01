This performance was just another example of when things click more often than not. When players are making good decisions passing wise, when first touch is solid, when passing is on point.



The contrast to Saturday, IMO, was only in this aspect.



On an individual performance level I thought that Gravenberch was again immense, his contribution for the third goal was ridiculous. He is so graceful, quite sublime on the ball, and without it seems to be switched on already for someone who isnt meant to be used to playing this position. The way he takes the ball on the half turn, strides through the midfield, plays this little passes round the corner or punching it through between the lines. Im glad that we gave him the chance , I honestly (at this stage) cant see how much better Zubimendi could have been.



Gakpo was great. Mac was great. Mo was a bit hit and miss but at least his touches more assured and wasnt giving the ball away like he was on the weekend.



Kostas - man he tries but that wasnt great. Solid though.



Thought funnily enough Szob off the ball was phenomenal but maybe up to the point of him scoring, with the ball he was pretty meh. Just watching him lock on to Fofana in their midfield though was wonderful. I think thats how Slots deciding to use him as the person denying their pivot an opportunity to play the ball comfortably. Wouldnt even call him the one leading the press but hes so clever in denying that easy ball out. Except for one instance in the first half where they just played through the lines - rhink it was from a Maignqn pass - I dont think their midfield could lay a glove on ours today.



Great result against a historical giant and a difficult first away.