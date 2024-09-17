« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:15:36 am
Just realised this is on Amazon Prime, yet another subscription required to watch football
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:17:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:23:12 pm
I'd be disappointed if he didn't make changes, sends the wrong message for the players who were really poor on Saturday, especially after hooking Quansah, you can't do it to a young lad and not one of the superstars.
Would be really surprised if he made zero changes to the starting line up. I think he knows that there needs to be rotation. First 3 games of this season he could play the same 11 or make a single change given the gap in between games, but thats over now with mid week games to consider.

Fully expect a reaction from the poor showing on Saturday and it would be interesting to see how an Arne Slot side react to a poor result and bad showing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:41:06 am
my guess at the team is

--Allisson
--Trent--Quansah--VVD--Tsimikas
------Gravenberch
Szobo-----Mac
Salah---Jota---Gakpo
