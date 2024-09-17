I'd be disappointed if he didn't make changes, sends the wrong message for the players who were really poor on Saturday, especially after hooking Quansah, you can't do it to a young lad and not one of the superstars.



Would be really surprised if he made zero changes to the starting line up. I think he knows that there needs to be rotation. First 3 games of this season he could play the same 11 or make a single change given the gap in between games, but thats over now with mid week games to consider.Fully expect a reaction from the poor showing on Saturday and it would be interesting to see how an Arne Slot side react to a poor result and bad showing.