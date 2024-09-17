Match Preview

Great OP thanks! Big game to start off but hopefully one that is manageable from our side. This new format will take some getting used to. In the old days, if you win away in the first game youd be very confident if qualifying from there. Now, nothing is sorted, but at the same time, everyone has time to recover from a bad result or two as well.



4 points from our opening two games would put us in decent shape and we can hopefully be confident of winning at home (ignoring recent game and last European tie against Italian opposition!..).



Looking forward to something a bit different and great to be back in the Champions League, and up against another heavyweight.