Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon

Offline Raid

MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« on: Today at 11:34:42 am »


AC Milan v Liverpool - Matchday 1 of 8
Referee - Espen Eskås NOR
Assistant Referees - Jan Erik Engan NOR, Isaak Elias Bashevkin NOR
Video Assistant Referee - Bastian Dankert GER
Assistant Video Assistant Referee - Christian Dingert GER
Fourth Official - Kristoffer Hagenes NOR

TV Channel - Amazon Prime

The 2024/25 Champions League campaign marks the 20th anniversary of arguably the clubs most famous of all triumphs, and what fitting way to begin than a matchup with our rival from that night in Istanbul? For many Reds, including myself, this is the competition that means the most, the competition on which the club has built its legend with some storybook moments that only seem possible to us. I'm absolutely delighted we are a part of it again and am looking forward to our team producing some more magical moments for us. A match against the seven time winners in the San Siro whets the appetite nicely for what's to come.

The Champions League format

I'll start with a piece around the format of the competition. Liverpool have had a solitary seasons absence from the Champions League, reaching the Europa League quarter-finals last year. They return to a competition with a very different format, and I have helpfully lifted the following explanation for you all from the UEFA website, setting out the changes and how they will work.

From the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage), giving four more sides the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe. Those 36 clubs will participate in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.

Under the new format, teams will play eight matches in the new league phase (former group stage). They will no longer play three opponents twice  home and away  but will instead face fixtures against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away. To determine the eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

The results of each match will decide the overall ranking in the new league, with three points for a win and one for a draw still applying.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated, with no access to the UEFA Europa League.

The new format, with all the teams ranked together in a single league, will mean that there is more to play for all the way through to the final night of the league phase.

In the knockout phase, the teams that finish between 9th and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th  with, in principle, the return leg at home. The eight clubs which prevail in the knockout phase play-offs will then progress to the round of 16, where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded in the round of 16.

Istanbul - 20 years on

Hello...Hello...Here we go. It would be remiss of us not to reminisce about arguably our greatest triumph on its 20th anniversary campaign. So here's some clips and highlights from that thrilling European campaign that will never be forgotten by those of us who experienced it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufzDj4HkphE - the road to Istanbul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJbDE6PKW2o - extended highlights of the final.

Match Preview

Liverpool come into the game off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, which has evaporated a lot of the enthusiasm from Arne Slot's first three matches in charge. There were some huge positives in those opening three fixtures, not least the impressive off the ball work, particularly in setting traps all over the pitch at Old Trafford. This marks the first time we get to see Slot's Reds in European action - a slightly different model of Jurgen's Reds, but hopefully equally enthralling on the biggest stage of them all.

I would expect to see a couple of changes for this one, with potentially the likes of Jarrell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez making starts having began the campaign on the sidelines. Federico Chiesa has been training and may feature in his home country.

AC Milan have had an indifferent start to the Serie A campaign, sitting 9th in the table with one win, two draws and a defeat in their opening four fixtures, with their latest fixture being a 4-0 thumping of Venezia at the weekend. They have the Milan derby coming up this weekend, so may potentially have half an eye on that fixture too.

Reds fans will recognise a number of former Premier League (Chelsea) players in the Milan ranks, including Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata. Together with Luka Jovic, there is plenty of firepower there for the Reds to think about.

Nobody quite knows how the change to the format will pan out, but it would suggest that every result will matter and there won't be many dead rubber ties, and no doubt lots to play for on Matchday 8, including for qualification, play offs and seedings. Having initially been scpetical about the changes, I think they will be a positive in terms of the output of quality in the league phase, and it looks imperative that we get off to a great start with some difficult ties in front of us, including against holders and nemesis, Real Madrid.

Match Prediction - AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Salah, Nunez)

Come on you mighty Reds! YNWA.
Online Bread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:49 am »
Milan have had a stinky start to the season. 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat having only played Parma, Lazio, Venezia and Torino is indicative of a team that is struggling.
Offline Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
We live for European nights, can't wait for us to be back playing champions league football.

(the new format is shite though).

Time for Slot to show his squad management skills as we recover from a poor showing on the weekend.
Offline JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:46:15 am »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:36:49 am
Milan have had a stinky start to the season. 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat having only played Parma, Lazio, Venezia and Torino is indicative of a team that is struggling.

I'd be wary of that - don't watch serie A but they've got decent talent and the 3rd best xg differential over the first 4 games
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
Same team for me with Jones in for Szoboszlai and Nunez in for Jota. I'm taking a point going off Saturday's showing. I'd have considered a couple other changes but the subs that came on during Saturday's defeat were absolute garbage.

If we remember who we are and what we should really be doing teams with the standard of attacking players we have, we should beat them, even away from home.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Offline Felch Aid

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm »
Don't think this will be a low block affair which might suit us.

Wonder if Slot keeps the same squad but utilises the 5 sub rule at its most?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Must win.
Offline Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:12:45 pm
Don't think this will be a low block affair which might suit us.

Wonder if Slot keeps the same squad but utilises the 5 sub rule at its most?

I'd be disappointed if he didn't make changes, sends the wrong message for the players who were really poor on Saturday, especially after hooking Quansah, you can't do it to a young lad and not one of the superstars.
Offline amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
Think we need to start rotating players more now, starting tomorrow.

Probably won't happen on this occasion but we'll need to start looking at benching Salah in certain games to keep him as fresh as possible.

Having Chiesa as an option for that right hand side should hopefully mean we don't push Salah to the max just to get results. He's at that age now where rotation has to be in the thinking, whether he likes it or not.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Got to show a bit of bite after the weekend, if there's no response I'll be furious.
Offline thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:36:57 pm »
Thanks Raid.  I was going to ask if Milan were any good these days but you already headed off my question with "Reds fans will recognise a number of former Premier League (Chelsea) players in the Milan ranks, including Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata.".

I expect we'll bounce back after the doldrums of the second half against Forest.  It will be interesting to see which players Slot leaves out.
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
Post their 4-0 triumph over Venezia, Fonseca admitted: "I have to be honest, I already started thinking about both games against Liverpool and Inter. I realize the importance of the derby, Liverpool will be very difficult, but I cannot deny I have already started studying Inter too. I know what it means to the fans, we are working to have good performances in both matches."
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:10:14 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:31 pm »




Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Online A-Bomb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:54:05 pm »
Looking forward to this one following on so quickly from a disappointing display at the weekend.

Think this is a good game to recycle to starting x11

Seems a perfect game for Chiesa to start and rest Mo.
Nunez in for Jota, lets give him his first start of the season.
Jones in for Mac, give him a few more days to settle his knock he got on Internationals (good option from the bench to replace Szoboszlai too.
Would like to see VVD rested, but suspect that may be a bit too brave.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:55:34 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1835690977320955909

Quote
Federico Chiesa is part of our 23-man travelling squad for Tuesdays Champions League opener with AC Milan.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm »
Come on Redmen!
Nice op thanks Raid. A decent squad despite the bad start and I read Morata is expected to feature. We must do some rotation, I expect 5-6 different. A tight win will suffice.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
Great OP thanks! Big game to start off but hopefully one that is manageable from our side. This new format will take some getting used to. In the old days, if you win away in the first game youd be very confident if qualifying from there. Now, nothing is sorted, but at the same time, everyone has time to recover from a bad result or two as well.

4 points from our opening two games would put us in decent shape and we can hopefully be confident of winning at home (ignoring recent game and last European tie against Italian opposition!..).

Looking forward to something a bit different and great to be back in the Champions League, and up against another heavyweight.
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:32:57 pm »
Alisson doing the player prematch press conference.
Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm »
what a player ali is even when we have a stinker ali is still one of our best players
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:45:28 pm »
Ali not a fan of more games.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:47:14 pm »
Quote
Alisson: All the people responsible for organising the calendar need to sit together and listen to all the parts, including the players. You cant just add competitions and add games. If youre tired you cant compete at high level. We need a solution to that.
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:51:01 pm »
Thanks for the OP Raid :)

Forgot Istanbul was 20 years ago, blimey. We'll never see the like again.

Another 2-0 opening match day victory will do - Baros' goal against Monaco was actually really good too. Seems like the kind of thing Salah will do tomorrow.
Offline keano7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
I think four changes for this one. Konate, Szoboslai, Diaz and Jota out. Quansah, Jones/Endo, Gakpo and Nunez in. Some fresh legs to liven it up.

Offline Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:14 pm


Is right Ali, change needs to happen.
Offline jillc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:28 pm
Ali not a fan of more games.  ;D

He ain't wrong.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote
Slot: We are not scared but we have a lot of respect for Milan. They have a lot of quality.

Quote
Slot: Tomorrow I expect a completely different game to Saturday. If you drop points at home to Nottingham Forest then something is wrong.


Quote
Slot on Chiesa: For the first time hes in team selection tomorrow. Dont expect him to start but he can make a few minutes.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

This is the first time that my birthday is not so important. Its a big game not just for me, but for us. The history between the two sides and the venue of the game makes it one to really look forward to.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
Offline Penfold78

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:29:27 pm »
Saw AC Milan play when in Italy a few years ago. Couldnt believe how far theyd fallen. But dont get lulled into any false sense, they will raise their game for us and after the Forest game I think this is going to be our best insight into the clubs new coaching and man management abilities so far this season.

Offline Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
Forgot we even play.  Lost interest in Champions league, or really anything with UEFA/FIFA prefix. Hopefully no injuries, but I wont bother watching.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:41 pm
Forgot we even play.  Lost interest in Champions league, or really anything with UEFA/FIFA prefix. Hopefully no injuries, but I wont bother watching.

Sort of begs the question why ever bother watching the club again
Online peachybum

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:41 pm
Lost interest in Champions league, or really anything with UEFA/FIFA prefix.

But the outstanding organisation of the EPL with it's great group of owners floats your boat?
Offline Original

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:41 pm
Forgot we even play.  Lost interest in Champions league, or really anything with UEFA/FIFA prefix. Hopefully no injuries, but I wont bother watching.

Weirdo
Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:43:46 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 06:52:51 pm
I think four changes for this one. Konate, Szoboslai, Diaz and Jota out. Quansah, Jones/Endo, Gakpo and Nunez in. Some fresh legs to liven it up.

i think it will be just 2 changes cody and darwin

i think we will look at trent hitting the long passes to darwin
Online RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:27:59 pm »
Great OP raid.
Excited for this game
