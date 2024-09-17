Match Preview

AC Milan v Liverpool - Matchday 1 of 8Referee
- Espen Eskås NORAssistant Referees
- Jan Erik Engan NOR, Isaak Elias Bashevkin NORVideo Assistant Referee
- Bastian Dankert GERAssistant Video Assistant Referee
- Christian Dingert GERFourth Official
- Kristoffer Hagenes NORTV Channel
- Amazon Prime
The 2024/25 Champions League campaign marks the 20th anniversary of arguably the clubs most famous of all triumphs, and what fitting way to begin than a matchup with our rival from that night in Istanbul? For many Reds, including myself, this is the competition that means the most, the competition on which the club has built its legend with some storybook moments that only seem possible to us. I'm absolutely delighted we are a part of it again and am looking forward to our team producing some more magical moments for us. A match against the seven time winners in the San Siro whets the appetite nicely for what's to come.The Champions League format
I'll start with a piece around the format of the competition. Liverpool have had a solitary seasons absence from the Champions League, reaching the Europa League quarter-finals last year. They return to a competition with a very different format, and I have helpfully lifted the following explanation for you all from the UEFA website, setting out the changes and how they will work.
From the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage), giving four more sides the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe. Those 36 clubs will participate in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.
Under the new format, teams will play eight matches in the new league phase (former group stage). They will no longer play three opponents twice home and away but will instead face fixtures against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away. To determine the eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.
The results of each match will decide the overall ranking in the new league, with three points for a win and one for a draw still applying.
The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated, with no access to the UEFA Europa League.
The new format, with all the teams ranked together in a single league, will mean that there is more to play for all the way through to the final night of the league phase.
In the knockout phase, the teams that finish between 9th and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th with, in principle, the return leg at home. The eight clubs which prevail in the knockout phase play-offs will then progress to the round of 16, where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded in the round of 16.Istanbul - 20 years on
Hello...Hello...Here we go. It would be remiss of us not to reminisce about arguably our greatest triumph on its 20th anniversary campaign. So here's some clips and highlights from that thrilling European campaign that will never be forgotten by those of us who experienced it.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufzDj4HkphE
- the road to Istanbulhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJbDE6PKW2o
- extended highlights of the final.Match Preview
Liverpool come into the game off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, which has evaporated a lot of the enthusiasm from Arne Slot's first three matches in charge. There were some huge positives in those opening three fixtures, not least the impressive off the ball work, particularly in setting traps all over the pitch at Old Trafford. This marks the first time we get to see Slot's Reds in European action - a slightly different model of Jurgen's Reds, but hopefully equally enthralling on the biggest stage of them all.
I would expect to see a couple of changes for this one, with potentially the likes of Jarrell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez making starts having began the campaign on the sidelines. Federico Chiesa has been training and may feature in his home country.
AC Milan have had an indifferent start to the Serie A campaign, sitting 9th in the table with one win, two draws and a defeat in their opening four fixtures, with their latest fixture being a 4-0 thumping of Venezia at the weekend. They have the Milan derby coming up this weekend, so may potentially have half an eye on that fixture too.
Reds fans will recognise a number of former Premier League (Chelsea) players in the Milan ranks, including Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata. Together with Luka Jovic, there is plenty of firepower there for the Reds to think about.
Nobody quite knows how the change to the format will pan out, but it would suggest that every result will matter and there won't be many dead rubber ties, and no doubt lots to play for on Matchday 8, including for qualification, play offs and seedings. Having initially been scpetical about the changes, I think they will be a positive in terms of the output of quality in the league phase, and it looks imperative that we get off to a great start with some difficult ties in front of us, including against holders and nemesis, Real Madrid.Match Prediction - AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Salah, Nunez)
Come on you mighty Reds! YNWA.