Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September  (Read 6303 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:57 pm
I hope wherever he is he finaly managed to buy a season ticket (the club being immaterial)

Yeah, someone offered him a season ticket for behind the goal, he asks Kop ot Annie Road, it was for Dagenham & Redbridge, D&R did have a stand known as the Barking end before sponsorship took over.  :lmao
Online thegoodfella

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:17:23 am
Seems like he's gone.

As for Baldrick one of the funniest threads of all time

Who the fuck is Baldrick

Someones fucking changed my username to Baldrick

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428

 :lmao

His thread/topic in the RAWK Announcements was pretty funny too.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159407
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm »
All Feyenoord, then a mistake, and Wirtz scores for Bayer Leverkusen.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:52:11 pm »
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:53:29 pm »
The Wirtz possible start for Feyenoord as Leverkusen score after 5 minutes
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
The team sheets for this evening's Champions' League opener between defending Bundesliga/DFB Pokal champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Feyenoord Rotterdam are in.

Werkself trainer Xabi Alonso has made just one change to the XI that defeated Hoffenheim in the league on Saturday. Jeremie Friompong returns to start above Nathan Tella in the right wingback slot.

Confirmed Lineups:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord (4-3-3):

Wellenreuther - Hancko, Beelen, Trauner, Lotomba - Q. Timber, Zerrouki, I.B. Hwang - Paixao, Milambo, Gimenez

Leverkusen (3-4-3):

Hradecky - Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba - Grimaldo, Andrich, Xhaka, Frimpong - Wirtz, Terrier, Bonifcace.

Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 05:53:29 pm
The Wirtz possible start for Feyenoord as Leverkusen score after 5 minutes
. ;D :evil
Online duvva 💅

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:55:00 pm »
Feyenoord started the better, thought they had the equaliser but no doubt thats off
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm »
🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade XI: Glazer; Mimovic, Spajic, Djiga, Seol; Ivanic, Elsnik, Silas, Krunic, Olayinka; Duarte

🇵🇹 Benfica XI: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Álvaro Carreras; Kökçü, Florentino, Rollheiser, Di María, Aktürkoglu; Pavlidis.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm »
and back to being all Feyenoord again.

Damn, equaliser is ruled out, shame. Feyenoord been by far the better side early in this one.
Offline MD1990

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm »
impressed with Hancko
Online newterp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:15:10 pm »
I like a set of early and set of late games.

I hope they keep this in the next matchdays.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:16:46 pm »
turning into a long day for feyenoord this!

Grimaldo makes it 2 nil
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm »
2-0 Leverkusen

Lookim Grim
Online Elmo!

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:15:10 pm
I like a set of early and set of late games.

I hope they keep this in the next matchdays.

I like it as  long as Liverpool don't have the early KO. Struggle to get home from work in time.
Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #216 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
Feyenoord has still been the better team despite being down 2-0.
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #217 on: Today at 06:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:55:16 pm
and back to being all Feyenoord again.

Damn, equaliser is ruled out, shame. Feyenoord been by far the better side early in this one.

Bit of a reach that. Better side? Had about 5 minutes
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #218 on: Today at 06:21:58 pm »
great away performance from Leverkusen though, defending very well, and slowing it down a bit if they need to when they do have the ball.


And that is the game, Wirtz again.
Online newterp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Every time Leverkeusen attacks, they score
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:22:29 pm »
Wirtz Again 3-0
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:21:50 pm
Bit of a reach that. Better side? Had about 5 minutes

um, look at when I posted it :lmao

Online A-Bomb

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #222 on: Today at 06:22:50 pm »
Getting torn apart here are Feynoord.
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #223 on: Today at 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:22:33 pm
um, look at when I posted it :lmao


Thursday
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #224 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:23:15 pm
Thursday

oh dear, thats the best you got :lmao

10 mins in - they started the game really well.

Last 25 mins, Leverkusen have controlled it really well and killed it as a competition.
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #225 on: Today at 06:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:24:05 pm
oh dear, thats the best you got :lmao

10 mins in - they started the game really well.

Last 25 mins, Leverkusen have controlled it really well and killed it as a competition.
After the first goal they had a bit of a go, after that there may have been some dribs and drabs but not a lot more. Had one shot that could have gone in but thats about it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #226 on: Today at 06:29:15 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:27:14 pm
After the first goal they had a bit of a go, after that there may have been some dribs and drabs but not a lot more. Had one shot that could have gone in but thats about it.

yep.

they where the better team in the first few mins then right, when I posted :lmao

anyway, shame for the game that its gone like this, from a neutral perspective.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #227 on: Today at 06:30:22 pm »
Goalies had a mare there. Slow motion nightmare
Online newterp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #228 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
OK, this is just utterly embarrassing
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:30:46 pm »
Oh Dear 4-0
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #230 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm »
what a disaster for Feyenoord lol

Everything is going in for B04.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #231 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm »
Feyenoord were always going to do well given the squad that Slot left behi
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #232 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm »
Someone told them Bayern had scored a few, so..?
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #233 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm »
Benfica 2-0 up in the other game
Online Red Beret

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #234 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm
Four posts in and you've already completed racism (Szoboslai thread) and sexism. That's some going! Surely a record?

Did you see his post in the Russia thread?
Online afc tukrish

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #235 on: Today at 06:40:16 pm »
Feyenoord did find a few split passes into midfield, played through Leverkusen some to get out the back, but...

Nothing.

Can't play off Gimenez at all...
Online DelTrotter

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #236 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
Saka starts, massive relief for Arsenal, he looked very badly injured on the weekend.
Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #237 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:48:17 pm
Saka starts, massive relief for Arsenal, he looked very badly injured on the weekend.

Surprised the c*nt's still alive to be honest
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #238 on: Today at 06:56:02 pm »
Arsenal team news

Atalanta v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka starts in a boost for the Gunners after coming off in the win over Tottenham with a problem.

Declan Rice is back after missing that game through suspension but captain Martin Odegaard faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Defender Riccardo Calafiori is on the bench after returning from injury.

Gabriel Jesus captains the side.

Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is one of the ex-Premier League players in the Atalanta team, alongside Davide Zappacosta, Marten de Roon and Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.
