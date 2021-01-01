Arsenal team news



Atalanta v Arsenal (20:00 BST)



Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka starts in a boost for the Gunners after coming off in the win over Tottenham with a problem.



Declan Rice is back after missing that game through suspension but captain Martin Odegaard faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.



Defender Riccardo Calafiori is on the bench after returning from injury.



Gabriel Jesus captains the side.



Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is one of the ex-Premier League players in the Atalanta team, alongside Davide Zappacosta, Marten de Roon and Ademola Lookman.



Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman.



Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.