Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm
5-1 Celtic

Looks like a banging result for Brendan. Fair play.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
2-0 Dortmund. Jamie Gittens, and England U22 player has scored both. Who dat?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm
Looks like a banging result for Brendan. Fair play.

Celtic would always get screwed with the draw in pot 4. Got a lot of winnable games this time. Unlikely to get top 8 but will be in the middle at least.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:46:12 pm
2-0 Dortmund. Jamie Gittens, and England U22 player has scored both. Who dat?

Originally a Man City youth player. He joined Dortmund about 4 years ago, when he was around 16 years old I think.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Bastoni is class isnt he? Anytime Ive seen him, hes looked impressive. VVD long term replacement?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
1-0 PSG
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Poor result for City.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
How does Gundogan at 50 keep finding himself in scoring spots.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Stop Haaland and stop City at the moment.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Poor result for City.

They're used to winning their first 4 in shit groups and then resting everyone.

It'll at least go to game 7 for them now where they'll be playing to confirm top 8
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm
Stop Haaland and stop City at the moment.

Having watched the game - it was killing the service which made the difference.

This Inter team is well drilled and a mature outfit. Not a team Id like to play any time soon.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
At home too. It just shows the PL teams shouldn't show them too much respect. Like Fromola says, keep Haaland out the game.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Poor result for City.
I wonder if the thought of getting a multitude of points and dropping down the leagues is getting to them?

I fucking hope so, the cheating c*nts.  :wanker
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
I wonder if the thought of getting a multitude of points and dropping down the leagues is getting to them?

I fucking hope so, the cheating c*nts.  :wanker
Watch them be shit this season and then use it as evidence of not cheating, then carry on again next season.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Watch them be shit this season and then use it as evidence of not cheating, then carry on again next season.

They really are a load of rotters.  Umpteenth appeal will be in 2027, by then we will all have lost the will.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Engels for Celtic is the next Belgian superstar
11million was a steal
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm
Bastoni is class isnt he? Anytime Ive seen him, hes looked impressive. VVD long term replacement?

he would be my first choice
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
Engels for Celtic is the next Belgian superstar
11million was a steal

I didn't realise he went there, great signing for them. He will make them a decent profit
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
Engels for Celtic is the next Belgian superstar
11million was a steal
Full Marx to Celtic for identifying him
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
Full Marx to Celtic for identifying him

He's letting down the family name being a right winger.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
He's letting down the family name being a right winger.

lol good one :)
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Theres some really crap sides in the competition this year isnt there
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
I wonder if the thought of getting a multitude of points and dropping down the leagues is getting to them?

I fucking hope so, the cheating c*nts.  :wanker
Amen. Here's hoping mate.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Sexist.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Oh right did you , sound .
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Banderite on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Female co-commentator on the Milan-Liverpool highlights on BBC so switched off. Pity,could have been a good show.
Four posts in and you've already completed racism (Szoboslai thread) and sexism. That's some going! Surely a record?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm
Four posts in and you've already completed racism (Szoboslai thread) and sexism. That's some going! Surely a record?

Pity... we used to get legends like Baldrick... now it is mostly pathetic idiots.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm
Four posts in and you've already completed racism (Szoboslai thread) and sexism. That's some going! Surely a record?

As long as he didn't say ' who's that Arsenal phyisio bird she's fit '

I got given a hard time for that.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
As long as he didn't say ' who's that Arsenal phyisio bird she's fit '

I got given a hard time for that.

That's cos you were outside her house at the time.   ;)

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tv0ueEI4OBQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tv0ueEI4OBQ</a>
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
Pity... we used to get legends like Baldrick... now it is mostly pathetic idiots.

Seems like he's gone.

As for Baldrick one of the funniest threads of all time

Who the fuck is Baldrick

Someones fucking changed my username to Baldrick

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428

 :lmao
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:17:23 am
Seems like he's gone.

As for Baldrick one of the funniest threads of all time

Who the fuck is Baldrick

Someones fucking changed my username to Baldrick

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428

 :lmao

The old ones are the best ones 😂😂
