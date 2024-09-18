5-1 Celtic
Crosby Nick never fails.
Looks like a banging result for Brendan. Fair play.
2-0 Dortmund. Jamie Gittens, and England U22 player has scored both. Who dat?
Poor result for City.
Stop Haaland and stop City at the moment.
I wonder if the thought of getting a multitude of points and dropping down the leagues is getting to them?I fucking hope so, the cheating c*nts.
Watch them be shit this season and then use it as evidence of not cheating, then carry on again next season.
Bastoni is class isnt he? Anytime Ive seen him, hes looked impressive. VVD long term replacement?
Engels for Celtic is the next Belgian superstar 11million was a steal
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Full Marx to Celtic for identifying him
He's letting down the family name being a right winger.
Female co-commentator on the Milan-Liverpool highlights on BBC so switched off. Pity,could have been a good show.
Four posts in and you've already completed racism (Szoboslai thread) and sexism. That's some going! Surely a record?
All the best to you and yours too.
What have TNT done to the goals show,doesn't seem to show any goals anymore but at least they've a women on the panel to satisfy the woke idiots.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
As long as he didn't say ' who's that Arsenal phyisio bird she's fit ' I got given a hard time for that.
Pity... we used to get legends like Baldrick... now it is mostly pathetic idiots.
Seems like he's gone.As for Baldrick one of the funniest threads of all timeWho the fuck is BaldrickSomeones fucking changed my username to Baldrickhttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428
