Baj and Clark starting tonight if anyones watching
Any streams?
Not exactly a thrilling lineup of games tonight.
Coventry - Tottenham looks the most appealing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Are Keith Houchen and Dave Bennett playing?
very poor level this Sparta vs Salzburg gameboth get hammered by good sidesLooks like Pep has been provided with the least talented Salzburg squad in the last 5 years
2-0 Such a low paced game, RB look a young side.
Salzburg are going to get some beatings if they dont improve fastSparta are average at bestThey have Leverkusen,Real Madrid,Atletico Madrid who could get 6 or 7
