Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #80 on: Today at 04:34:30 pm
Baj and Clark starting tonight if anyones watching
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:39:43 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:34:30 pm
Baj and Clark starting tonight if anyones watching

Any streams?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:40:57 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:48:47 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:40:57 pm


It's what I asked for, to be fair  ;D
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #84 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm
Bajetic and Clark both starting for Salzburg
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #85 on: Today at 05:48:21 pm
Penalty for Shakhtar already.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #86 on: Today at 05:50:31 pm
Sparta score even faster than AC Milan did.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:04:24 pm
Salzburg reminding me of us last year at the back.
Gaps everywhere
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:44 pm
Not exactly a thrilling lineup of games tonight.

Coventry - Tottenham looks the most appealing.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:15:23 pm
Coventry - Tottenham looks the most appealing.

Are Keith Houchen and Dave Bennett playing?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:24:42 pm
How many points do we think will be needed to get a playoff spot? Probably 3 wins? Just thinking of the smaller sides.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #91 on: Today at 06:27:39 pm
very poor level this Sparta vs Salzburg game
both get hammered by good sides
Looks like Pep has been provided with the least talented Salzburg squad in the last 5 years
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #92 on: Today at 06:29:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Are Keith Houchen and Dave Bennett playing?

Would still watch it over Man City - Inter if they were.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #93 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:27:39 pm
very poor level this Sparta vs Salzburg game
both get hammered by good sides
Looks like Pep has been provided with the least talented Salzburg squad in the last 5 years

2-0  :-\

Such a low paced game, RB look a young side.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:35:55 pm
RB Salzburg players constantly trying to overplay the ball. They need to start 1-2 touches, get the ball moving, it's all much too slow.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:37:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:30:03 pm
2-0  :-\

Such a low paced game, RB look a young side.

Neither Bajčetić nor Clark have done much of anything, and Salzburg look wide open defensively.

Same point that is being made in support of Slot applies here, I think; none of the three have had enough time to get used to things in their new locale.

All three may yet come good...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #96 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm
Abysmal defending from Salzburg there.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #97 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm
Salzberg's defence is garbage
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #98 on: Today at 07:05:58 pm
Salzburg are going to get some beatings if they dont improve fast
Sparta are average at best

They have Leverkusen,Real Madrid,Atletico Madrid who could get 6 or 7
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:10:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:05:58 pm
Salzburg are going to get some beatings if they dont improve fast
Sparta are average at best

They have Leverkusen,Real Madrid,Atletico Madrid who could get 6 or 7

I'd fear the Ljinders will be wide open against them as he tries to get Salzburg to play his way. Doesn't strike me as the type who'll park the bus.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #100 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm
Clark subbed off, can't say he had that much of an impact to be honest.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #101 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm
How that wasn't 4 for Sparta I have no idea. Pep has his work cut out I think, although Baj is looking good. Champs league is waaay above their level though, probably Conference would be more appropriate.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #102 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:30:03 pm
2-0  :-\

Such a low paced game, RB look a young side.

average age of below 22 - often close to 21, as it is each and every year!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #103 on: Today at 07:34:14 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:34:30 pm
Baj and Clark starting tonight if anyones watching
both subbd off in an very dissapointing display
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #104 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Are Keith Houchen and Dave Bennett playing?

I still can't understand how Trevor Peake and Clive Allen got into the position they did.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #105 on: Today at 07:53:02 pm
Bologna are our next oppoanants drew 0-0.
