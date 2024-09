Wait there's games tomorrow too? Will they be spread across 3 days every game week?



I asked this yesterday. Apparently from the next game week everything reverts back to just Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday for both Europa comps. Apparently this week is ‘exclusive’ to the Champions League so it’s spread out more. The Europa might get a game week that’s exclusive to them (think next week, which is why we have our League Cup game then and United had their’s last night). No idea why!