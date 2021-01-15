Some curl on that Duran goal. Both the disallowed goals were excellent. Neither should have been disallowed IMO. The first because it didn't touch his hand and the second because it was too far back and was missed by the ref and wasn't particularly game changing anyway.
I don't think Amadou has it under control unless his hand touched it for the second one.
We needed a good start...
Its amazing how quickly McCoist fell off as a commentator. He was great when he started and now hes an absolute donut.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
3 -2 Bayern . DZG on the come back
The Harry Kane curse raising its head again?
Never fear, he padded his stats in the end. I think that is the first time a team scored 9 in the modern era?
In the CL? I guess so. We scored 8 once, right?United scored 9 in the PL, I think
Yes, I meant in the modern CL format.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I imagine gone are the days of losing the first 3 games but still managing to turn it around. Not sure 9 points would reach top 16.
It's 8 games so if you lose the first 3 you can still get 15 points. Also it's top 24 to get into playoffs (top 8 straight through to last 16).
Wait there's games tomorrow too? Will they be spread across 3 days every game week?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.059 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]