Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September  (Read 2088 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:25:23 pm »
Damn, this Jhon Duran has some tools at his disposal. If hes motivated he can become anything.
Offline shank94

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:27:52 pm »
Duran angering the parents of Young Boys
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm »
Some curl on that Duran goal. Both the disallowed goals were excellent. Neither should have been disallowed IMO. The first because it didn't touch his hand and the second because it was too far back and was missed by the ref and wasn't particularly game changing anyway.
Offline shank94

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm
Some curl on that Duran goal. Both the disallowed goals were excellent. Neither should have been disallowed IMO. The first because it didn't touch his hand and the second because it was too far back and was missed by the ref and wasn't particularly game changing anyway.

I don't think Amadou has it under control unless his hand touched it for the second one.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm »
I swear Everton could buy anyone and make them look dogshit.
Offline Fromola

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm
Some curl on that Duran goal. Both the disallowed goals were excellent. Neither should have been disallowed IMO. The first because it didn't touch his hand and the second because it was too far back and was missed by the ref and wasn't particularly game changing anyway.

VAR is so fucking shit. Welcome to Europe Villa, no respite from the PL killjoys.

At least not as bad as the bullshit one we had in Toulouse.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm
I don't think Amadou has it under control unless his hand touched it for the second one.
He'd have probably still got to it anyway, no one looked like they were gonna stop him. And anyway it was so far back before the goal.
Offline shank94

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
Difficult night for the Young Boys, they would have matured a lot from this experience though.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:08:56 pm »
Time wasting after 4 mins
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm »
We needed a good start...
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm
We needed a good start...

We didn't get one
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm »
Gnabry 1-0 Bayern
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm »
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm »
* Kane
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Ibou!
Offline tray fenny

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm »
that festival next door sounds shite
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
2-1   should be 5-1  ;D
Online Peabee

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm »
That megaphone fella is annoying.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 06:34:00 pm
Its amazing how quickly McCoist fell off as a commentator. He was great when he started and now hes an absolute donut.
he was good on Amazon Prime, but caught the shiteness bug from the TNT. Since he's been there he's been awful, including when he's on ITV too
Offline killer-heels

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 pm »
Got to be fun having both Olise and Musiala in your first 11.
Offline whtwht

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm »
3 -2 Bayern . DZG on the come back
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
3 -2 Bayern . DZG on the come back
The Harry Kane curse raising its head again?
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm
The Harry Kane curse raising its head again?
Never fear, he padded his stats in the end. I think that is the first time a team scored 9 in the modern era?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:58:32 pm
Never fear, he padded his stats in the end. I think that is the first time a team scored 9 in the modern era?
In the CL? I guess so. We scored 8 once, right?

United scored 9 in the PL, I think
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
In the CL? I guess so. We scored 8 once, right?

United scored 9 in the PL, I think
Yes, I meant in the modern CL format. We beat Beşiktaş 8-0, other teams also matched that score I think.
Online Elmo!

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm
Yes, I meant in the modern CL format.

Not hard when it is the first round of games in the modern CLformat....   ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm »
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:02:37 pm »
The format allows the bigger teams to go through easier I think, which is basically a super league compromise (But the fans definitely won).

It also means that there is basically no other games that effect your team until maybe the last 2 fixtures at best, which are held in an already packed January.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
I imagine gone are the days of losing the first 3 games but still managing to turn it around. Not sure 9 points would reach top 16.
Online Elmo!

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 01:18:56 pm
I imagine gone are the days of losing the first 3 games but still managing to turn it around. Not sure 9 points would reach top 16.

It's 8 games so if you lose the first 3 you can still get 15 points. Also it's top 24 to get into playoffs (top 8 straight through to last 16).
Offline tray fenny

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:26:57 pm
It's 8 games so if you lose the first 3 you can still get 15 points. Also it's top 24 to get into playoffs (top 8 straight through to last 16).
Ah right, thanks
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:45:44 pm »
Not exactly a thrilling lineup of games tonight.

Might give Club Brugge vs BVB a watch, none of the others hold any interest.

If the Salzburg game wasnt an early kickoff, Id have given that a go, but not sure Ill be in yet to catch it today.
Online tubby

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:49:21 pm »
Wait there's games tomorrow too?  Will they be spread across 3 days every game week?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:49:21 pm
Wait there's games tomorrow too?  Will they be spread across 3 days every game week?

I asked this yesterday. Apparently from the next game week everything reverts back to just Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday for both Europa comps. Apparently this week is exclusive to the Champions League so its spread out more. The Europa might get a game week thats exclusive to them (think next week, which is why we have our League Cup game then and United had theirs last night). No idea why!
