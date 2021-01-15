Wait there's games tomorrow too? Will they be spread across 3 days every game week?



I asked this yesterday. Apparently from the next game week everything reverts back to just Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday for both Europa comps. Apparently this week is exclusive to the Champions League so its spread out more. The Europa might get a game week thats exclusive to them (think next week, which is why we have our League Cup game then and United had theirs last night). No idea why!