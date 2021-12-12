Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
This is the only round with games on a Thursday - the next six are Tuesday/Wednesday, and then the last round all games are played at the same time on the Wednesday.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Don't forget the Goal show is on every day, where they basically cover all games, and switch between them during key incidents, with James Richardson, James Horncastle, Julien Laurens and Rafa Honigstein often featuring instead of crap ex pros.
Think theyre both still on it, from an article I just read. But theyve replaced Jimbo with Matt Smith (who I wouldnt normally mind)
Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney.
Playing Young Boys in the Wankdorf stadium does not sound right
A school boy error from the Young Boys leads to Villa's second.
Oh man handball rules being different in the CL vs the PL is going to be a pain
How do you even find Morgan Rogers? Nobody knew of him. He certainly wasnt ever spoken about much to my knowledge yet hell be in the England squad next time.
How do you find a Connor Bradley? Sometimes the real gems at the Academy aren;t even hyped.
But Conor Bradley was somebody we were watching every day in training. They got Rogers from Middlesbrough and nobody was fighting them. He wasnt some bigged up prospect like a Wharton or Archie Gray. Thats even more impressive Id say.
Wouldve been disallowed in the prem too wouldnt it as it was the scorer whos arm it hit?
PSV look so downright average and ordinary against Juventus, and they stormed to the Eredivisie title last year. The new format will do nothing to prevent these one-sided games, the chasm between some of the leagues is too great.
Itll turn the smaller leagues into Scotland basically. Only a couple of teams will ever win these leagues because the champions league money will make it impossible for other teams to compete with them.
That's been happening for years anyway with the old format.
