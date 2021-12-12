« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September  (Read 1098 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,736
Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 am »
TUESDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER

Young Boys vs Aston Villa 17:45 TNT SPORTS 1
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2
AC Milan vs Liverpool 20:00 Prime Video
Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo 20:00  TNT SPORTS 2
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4

WEDNESDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg 17:45 TNT SPORTS 6
Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Abu Dhabi vs Inter 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4

THURSDAY 19TH SEPETEMBER

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Monaco vs Barcelona 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Atalanta vs Arsenal 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4
Brest vs Sturm Graz 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,715
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 am »
Not forgetting the U18's CL games the same day on TV :)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,521
  • Bam!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 am »
Don't forget the Goal show is on every day, where they basically cover all games, and switch between them during key incidents, with James Richardson, James Horncastle, Julien Laurens and Rafa Honigstein often featuring instead of crap ex pros.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,521
  • Bam!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:08 am »
BBC also have a highlights show on Wednesday at 10pm (Means they are missing a third of the games!)

A good thing about this format is that nobody drops down to the Europa league.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline dylman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:15 am »
This is the only round with games on a Thursday - the next six are Tuesday/Wednesday, and then the last round all games are played at the same time on the Wednesday.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,544
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:29 am »
Quote from: dylman on Today at 09:32:15 am
This is the only round with games on a Thursday - the next six are Tuesday/Wednesday, and then the last round all games are played at the same time on the Wednesday.

I get why the last round are all played at the same time but why have it spread over three days this week of not on the others? And are all Europa League and Conference League games still being played on a Thursday only? I should ask a United fan I suppose.
Logged

Offline dylman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:31 am »
Looks like there aren't any Europa League fixtures this week, maybe something to do with that? I have no idea to be honest :)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,063
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
Each of the 3 comps has an "exclusive week" when only they play and can spread games across the 3 days. The CL has its turn for MW1, not sure when the others have theirs.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,736
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:47:15 am »
Matchday 1 of Europa League is played over Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Majority of other games are on a Thursday with a few exceptions.

Matchday 1 of Conference League starts Wednesday 2nd October with 2 games that day and the rest on 3rd. Only 6 games each in that group stage with the last being 19th December.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:29:56 am
Don't forget the Goal show is on every day, where they basically cover all games, and switch between them during key incidents, with James Richardson, James Horncastle, Julien Laurens and Rafa Honigstein often featuring instead of crap ex pros.

Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:26 pm »
Think theyre both still on it, from an article I just read. But theyve replaced Jimbo with Matt Smith (who I wouldnt normally mind)  :butt
Logged
AHA!

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,375
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:35:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:17:26 pm
Think theyre both still on it, from an article I just read. But theyve replaced Jimbo with Matt Smith (who I wouldnt normally mind)  :butt
Oh FFS.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,715
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm »
Dr Who? Bit of a weird choice
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:41:28 pm »
Playing Young Boys in the Wankdorf stadium does not sound right
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,521
  • Bam!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D

Fucking hell.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,917
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D

Fuck me :lmao
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,058
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:02:20 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:41:28 pm
Playing Young Boys in the Wankdorf stadium does not sound right

:D and they have a player called Virginuis
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:17:35 pm »
Poor marking by Young Boys allows Villa to take the lead, not surprised given their inexperience.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:41:28 pm
Playing Young Boys in the Wankdorf stadium does not sound right
A good time to repost this old favourite:

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:27:07 pm »
A school boy error from the Young Boys leads to Villa's second.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:28:36 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:27:07 pm
A school boy error from the Young Boys leads to Villa's second.

Schoolboy defending, that was comedy gold.  ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm »
Villa 3-0, Young Boys getting screwed at the Wankdorf. ;D

Edit goal dissalowed after VAR check
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:04 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm »
Emery is so, so, so good. Him and Monchi are a match made in heaven.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:31:43 pm »
Boys against men.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Watkins makes it 3 as the Young Boys are punished for being in the wrong class.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm »
Its amazing how quickly McCoist fell off as a commentator. He was great when he started and now hes an absolute donut.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:34:32 pm »
How do you even find Morgan Rogers? Nobody knew of him. He certainly wasnt ever spoken about much to my knowledge yet hell be in the England squad next time.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:34:42 pm »
Oh man handball rules being different in the CL vs the PL is going to be a pain
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:36:03 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:34:42 pm
Oh man handball rules being different in the CL vs the PL is going to be a pain

Wouldve been disallowed in the prem too wouldnt it as it was the scorer whos arm it hit?
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,844
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:34:32 pm
How do you even find Morgan Rogers? Nobody knew of him. He certainly wasnt ever spoken about much to my knowledge yet hell be in the England squad next time.

How do you find a Connor Bradley? Sometimes the real gems at the Academy aren;t even hyped.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:38:57 pm
How do you find a Connor Bradley? Sometimes the real gems at the Academy aren;t even hyped.

But Conor Bradley was somebody we were watching every day in training. They got Rogers from Middlesbrough and nobody was fighting them. He wasnt some bigged up prospect like a Wharton or Archie Gray. Thats even more impressive Id say.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,109
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:43:27 pm
But Conor Bradley was somebody we were watching every day in training. They got Rogers from Middlesbrough and nobody was fighting them. He wasnt some bigged up prospect like a Wharton or Archie Gray. Thats even more impressive Id say.

I think there is still a question as to how good Rogers really is. Think there is a bit of a novelty to his play that could end up as unplayable or completely ineffective.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:43:27 pm
But Conor Bradley was somebody we were watching every day in training. They got Rogers from Middlesbrough and nobody was fighting them. He wasnt some bigged up prospect like a Wharton or Archie Gray. Thats even more impressive Id say.

I guess he has been tracked when at Man City but as always yku gotta gamble on players at times and Villa have done that.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 06:36:03 pm
Wouldve been disallowed in the prem too wouldnt it as it was the scorer whos arm it hit?

No idea! I am already confused
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online demain

  • Shambolic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
PSV look so downright average and ordinary against Juventus, and they stormed to the Eredivisie title last year. The new format will do nothing to prevent these one-sided games, the chasm between some of the leagues is too great.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:06:50 pm
PSV look so downright average and ordinary against Juventus, and they stormed to the Eredivisie title last year. The new format will do nothing to prevent these one-sided games, the chasm between some of the leagues is too great.

Itll turn the smaller leagues into Scotland basically. Only a couple of teams will ever win these leagues because the champions league money will make it impossible for other teams to compete with them.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,864
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:43:27 pm
But Conor Bradley was somebody we were watching every day in training. They got Rogers from Middlesbrough and nobody was fighting them. He wasnt some bigged up prospect like a Wharton or Archie Gray. Thats even more impressive Id say.

I remember him having a good game against Villa in the Fa Cup last season and then they signed him later that month.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:08:48 pm
Itll turn the smaller leagues into Scotland basically. Only a couple of teams will ever win these leagues because the champions league money will make it impossible for other teams to compete with them.

What do you mean small leagues arent most European leagues like that ?

Look no further than the so called best in the world where cheating openly is ok.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,864
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:08:48 pm
Itll turn the smaller leagues into Scotland basically. Only a couple of teams will ever win these leagues because the champions league money will make it impossible for other teams to compete with them.

That's been happening for years anyway with the old format.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:40 pm
That's been happening for years anyway with the old format.

Yep pretty shit until KO games now.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 