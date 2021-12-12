« previous next »
Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September

Barneylfc

Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Yesterday at 09:48:07 am
TUESDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER

Young Boys vs Aston Villa 17:45 TNT SPORTS 1
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2
AC Milan vs Liverpool 20:00 Prime Video
Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo 20:00  TNT SPORTS 2
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4

WEDNESDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg 17:45 TNT SPORTS 6
Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Abu Dhabi vs Inter 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4

THURSDAY 19TH SEPETEMBER

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Monaco vs Barcelona 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Atalanta vs Arsenal 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4
Brest vs Sturm Graz 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

[new username under construction]

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 am
Not forgetting the U18's CL games the same day on TV :)
Elzar

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 am
Don't forget the Goal show is on every day, where they basically cover all games, and switch between them during key incidents, with James Richardson, James Horncastle, Julien Laurens and Rafa Honigstein often featuring instead of crap ex pros.
Elzar

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:08 am
BBC also have a highlights show on Wednesday at 10pm (Means they are missing a third of the games!)

A good thing about this format is that nobody drops down to the Europa league.
dylman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:15 am
This is the only round with games on a Thursday - the next six are Tuesday/Wednesday, and then the last round all games are played at the same time on the Wednesday.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:29 am
Quote from: dylman on Today at 09:32:15 am
This is the only round with games on a Thursday - the next six are Tuesday/Wednesday, and then the last round all games are played at the same time on the Wednesday.

I get why the last round are all played at the same time but why have it spread over three days this week of not on the others? And are all Europa League and Conference League games still being played on a Thursday only? I should ask a United fan I suppose.
dylman

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:31 am
Looks like there aren't any Europa League fixtures this week, maybe something to do with that? I have no idea to be honest :)
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:20 am
Each of the 3 comps has an "exclusive week" when only they play and can spread games across the 3 days. The CL has its turn for MW1, not sure when the others have theirs.
Barneylfc

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:47:15 am
Matchday 1 of Europa League is played over Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Majority of other games are on a Thursday with a few exceptions.

Matchday 1 of Conference League starts Wednesday 2nd October with 2 games that day and the rest on 3rd. Only 6 games each in that group stage with the last being 19th December.
Willo99

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:29:56 am
Don't forget the Goal show is on every day, where they basically cover all games, and switch between them during key incidents, with James Richardson, James Horncastle, Julien Laurens and Rafa Honigstein often featuring instead of crap ex pros.

Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D
gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:26 pm
Think theyre both still on it, from an article I just read. But theyve replaced Jimbo with Matt Smith (who I wouldnt normally mind)  :butt
Ray K

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:35:01 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:17:26 pm
Think theyre both still on it, from an article I just read. But theyve replaced Jimbo with Matt Smith (who I wouldnt normally mind)  :butt
Oh FFS.
[new username under construction]

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm
Dr Who? Bit of a weird choice
shank94

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #13 on: Today at 05:41:28 pm
Playing Young Boys in the Wankdorf stadium does not sound right
Elzar

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D

Fucking hell.
Hazell

Re: Champions League Fixtures 17-19 September
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:55:35 pm
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Looks like Horncastle & Honigstein have been replaced with Hargreaves and Karen Carney. ;D

Fuck me :lmao
