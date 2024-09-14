England risk ban from their own Euros, Uefa warnsOfficials have told ministers that Labour plans for a state-run football watchdog put the independence of the sport in jeopardyGabriel PogrundSaturday September 14 2024, 6.00pm, The Sunday TimesEngland could be banned from the first Euros it has hosted in a generation if Sir Keir Starmer moves ahead with existing plans for a mens football regulator, Uefa has warned ministers.Theodore Theodoridis, general secretary of Uefa, the governing body, wrote to Lisa Nandy, the culture secretary, this month saying that there should be no government interference in the running of football.According to a leaked copy of the letter, Theodoridis cautioned against plans outlined in the Kings Speech to give the new regulator broad powers to oversee clubs in Englands top five leagues. He said the games independence was a fundamental requirement.The last government tabled the legislation for a new watchdog in March to stop wealthy clubs joining breakaway leagues and to protect clubs from financial mismanagement. It ran out of time but Labour committed itself to the plan in its manifesto.Theodoridis singled out proposed powers that would force club owners to make decisions based on the UK governments trade and foreign policy objectives as a potential example of state over-reach. This could include banning clubs from attracting investment from controversial countries or where they play friendly matches overseas.He also criticised the idea that the regulator could override clubs concerning the distribution of revenue from TV and other forms of media.At present, the two professional leagues the English Premier League and English Football League sign their own deals and distribute the money how they see fit. But there has long been pressure from smaller clubs and politicians that the wealthy Premier League should pay more to those playing in the English Football League.Theodoridis also pointed to a proposed licensing system for clubs a first as being problematic, arguing it could encourage other countries to set up their own regulators. This, Uefa believes, would dilute its power and make the sport ungovernable.Theodoridis said: We have specific rules that guard against [state meddling] in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and fairness of sporting competition; the ultimate sanction for which would be excluding the federation from Uefa and teams from competition.Exclusion from Uefa would prevent Englands participation in the most watched tournaments on the planet, except the World Cup: the European Championship, composed of the national teams and held once every four years, and the Champions League, the Continents premier club competition held annually. It would also imperil Englands participation in future World Cups as Uefa administers traditional qualifiers for European teams, and the Nations League, the other route into the tournament.Uefa declined to comment but a source familiar with its approach said: The letter alludes to potential impact on English teams in the Champions League and Englands participation in the Euros 2028, hosted in England, if a line is crossed, especially in relation to independence from government and the potential disruption of relationships between football bodies.The letter is clear that Uefa is watching closely, especially in relation to the FAs role, and is more than prepared to intervene given their concern this may be the thin end of the wedge. The source added that World Cup qualification would also be in doubt.The England mens team and English clubs participate in the tournaments through the Football Association, the countrys governing body and one of Uefas member associations. The FA has welcomed the idea of the new watchdog. The Premier League, which is the worlds wealthiest and most watched league and sits at the top of the FAs football pyramid, has not. Its chief executive, Richard Masters, has warned of unintended consequences that could weaken the competitiveness and appeal of English football.Theodoridis wrote to Nandy on September 2 and has not received a response. His letter sets Downing Street on a collision course with Uefa days before the resumption of the Champions League, the first fixtures of which are on Tuesday, and less than four years before the next Euros.The UK is co-hosting that tournament with the Republic of Ireland in 2028, with Cardiff expected to host the opening game and Wembley the semi-finals and final. It last hosted the tournament in 1996 and if allowed to compete will be able to draw on talent including Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Gareth Southgate led the team to the final in July, when they lost to Spain 2-1 in Berlin.In its manifesto, Labour vowed to make Britain the best place in the world to be a football fan by introducing a Football Governance Bill. It said this would establish an independent regulator to ensure financial sustainability of football clubs in England. It also promised to stop clubs being siphoned off from the English football pyramid if the wealthiest European teams reconsider a closed competition akin to the controversial Super League.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has not said when legislation will be tabled but it is expected in October or November. Nandy has said creating a regulator is a top priority for me in this job and personal to me. Her plans are expected to mirror those tabled by Rishi Sunaks government which, as a result of his decision to call the election, did not have time to pass through parliament, although several areas are being reviewed.Uefa is aligned with the government on a European Super League, which cemented Labour and Conservative support for a regulator. Three years ago 12 of Europes biggest clubs including several from the UK threatened to form a so-called Super League, free from the control of Uefa to maximise TV revenues. The plan was scrapped and the resultant furore fuelled demands in the UK for a regulator to prevent this happening again.Theodoridis is Uefas number two, reporting to its president, Aleksander Ceferin, and helped organise against the Super League when plans first leaked, describing it as a shameless attempt by a few wealthy clubs to take it away. In his letter to Nandy, he said the UK government, Uefa and the FA have a strong track record of working together but that co-operation was threatened by the proposed regulator and outlined concerns about four elements of the plan.1. Any risk of political or governmental interferenceTheodoridis wrote that it is imperative to protect and preserve the independence of the FA in accordance with Uefa and Fifa statutes. He warned of anything that could compromise the FAs autonomy as the primary regulator of football in England or the ability of domestic leagues to set their own season-to-season financial sustainability rules. He raised specific concerns with a clause in the last draft of the bill, which stated the regulator must also have regard to the foreign and trade policy objectives of His Majestys Government in the United Kingdom in considering the existing and prospective owners of clubs. It is unclear how this might have affected takeovers such as Saudi Arabias acquisition of Newcastle FC, Qatars abortive bid for Manchester United or Abu Dhabis purchase of Manchester City.2. Backstop powerThe regulator will be able to impose a financial deal on the top leagues if they cannot agree how to divide broadcast revenue. It is likely any future regulator would exercise such powers, as the Premier League and the English Football League, which is divided into the Championship, League One and League Two, remain locked in a standoff over how to allocate the billions of pounds. Premier League teams are keen to protect their own financial position and to keep a fair share of the money generated by the competitions global success. Lower-league clubs want more cash in solidarity payments and to fund youth development, arguing the top teams benefit from the players they scout and cultivate.Theodoridis said the backstop threatens the balance of power within football governance, adding that mandating redistribution which affects the competitive balance in the game and wider European competition would be of concern to us and would prevent amicable solutions being found. If there was to be a mediator, he said it should be the FA. The current idea, he said, should be carefully reconsidered.3. LicensingThe plans will force clubs to apply for a licence to operate and continue competing. Initially clubs will only need a provisional licence, then will have to obtain a permanent one, requiring them to demonstrate they have appropriate financial resources, regularly consult with fans on relevant matters and have suitable owners and directors. Theodoridis said: Any new licensing requirements
must be meticulously aligned with existing Uefa and national frameworks.4. Football becomes ungovernableTheodoridis warned of scope creep and a far bigger remit for the regulator than initially claimed unless the government defines it more clearly. He also said other countries could follow suit, leading football governance to become impossible to govern. He said: lf every country established its own regulator with similarly broad powers, this could lead to a fragmented, inefficient and inconsistent approach to football governance across the Continent. Englands status within the sport and the Premier Leagues dominance within the game means any decision taken by the government will be reviewed especially closely by rival leagues.The DCMS is examining a handful of areas that it may update before the legislation is brought back to parliament. They include strengthening fan engagement, adding equality, diversity and inclusion to the regulators remit and adding the womens game to the regulators scope. Officials are also thought to be considering the case for regulating ticket prices and kick-off times, prompting further concerns about the gradual expansion of the regulators remit.It is unclear whether Uefas concerns are being considered. However, Uefa is understood to accept that the government is likely to create some kind of regulator and is not trying to block it outright. The body, which has its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, has instead sought to focus on the areas it regards as red lines.While Uefa directly organises the Euros and Champions League, the fact that Fifa oversees the World Cup means banning England from that tournament would be less straightforward. The next World Cup will take place in America in 2026. Although qualification only begins in the spring, and the draw has not yet been made, England has already participated in the Nations League, which can provide a backdoor into the tournament. That makes the prospect of being banned from the next World Cup less likely, although Russia was suspended in 2022 as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, after it had been scheduled to participate in play-offs against Sweden, the Czech Republic and Poland.A DCMS spokeswoman said: The Football Governance Bill will establish a new Independent Football Regulator that will put fans back at the heart of the game, and tackle fundamental governance problems to ensure that English football is sustainable for the benefit of the clubs communities going forward.It is understood that Nandy will respond to the letter shortly.A departmental source claimed that the proposed regulator would not affect the England national team or English clubs ability to participate in Uefa tournaments, but would not say on what basis.
