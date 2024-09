My impression from the game, particularly when Liverpool where chasing, was a bit of uncertainly in terms of what they were being told to do (i.e. a more patient, thought out, possession based approach) perhaps caused by what they have all been trained in intensively over the past 8/9 years under Klopp in this scenario.



We all know that is very different, they trained all the time in "real world" scenarios with all of the attackers vs all of the defenders and trying to score with overloads and direct football and has no doubt become second nature. Perhaps the fact that the are learning a new way of doing things which is so fundamentally different caused that split second hesistation or thought over decisions which just kills at the top level.



It's understandable, but also something they'll need to eradicate pretty quickly. Forest have shown a bit of a blueprint now for other shite teams against us so we need to really get our heads together (including the manager) in how to deal with this. I suspect Slot will not change his approach, so the players need to really get their heads around it quickly.