Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'  (Read 14394 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:22:02 am »
Another day and that Diaz one goes in then we win easily.

The longer it went on then their pace became an issue.
Offline jambutty

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:29:28 am »
This was a good summary:

Slot's tactic was all about the midfield; it was controlling the centre and forcing the other team to have to settle with outside play -the longer way around to our goal essentially. Forest said "Nah, bruh" we spawn-campin' tha middle then rough em up". Slot's pretty way of playing got out-muscled at the same time the star players couldn't hold on to the ball or make a sensible football decision.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:16:35 am
Gravenberch i thought was good.

He's the 6 and blocked passing lanes, made interceptions and took a yellow to stop a counterattack. In other words, he did his job but I've seen some criticism of him. A clear a agenda from some people,
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:36:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:42 am
Slot's tactic is to draw the opposition onto us and then build through the thirds. Unfortunately, this tactic falls flat when the opposition has no interest in the ball. I hope Slot has a plan for this because most teams that come to Anfield will sit in a low block happy to take a draw.

I think amongst everything, one thing we havent spoken about is that actually, Slot is learning a lot of this on the job. Even Klopp had a season where he learnt a few things (loss to Burnley, the West Brom game, the Christmas schedule in 16/17). Slot has been quite honest that he hasnt experienced a league where the bottom 10 are strong and that he actually doesn't know yet how to navigate a top level league and CL campaign.

I have been quite forthright that we are a team capable of getting anywhere from 75-85 points but I was expecting over the 80 point mark and that he needs to perform. But maybe I am being to expectant in what he can achieve when he is effectively still learning a lot on the job.

Offline redbyrdz

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

Yep, that's what I saw too.

But I also think we were a little slow in passing - apparently Slot worked on ome-touch passing, and we did none of that. Lots of two, three touches. I think with Forest sitting so deep, faster passing would have helped. But as a player, if you've already misplaced a pass before, it's probably natural to take another touch befor the next one.
Online na fir dearg

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:51:38 am »
Not sure on the width comments - Salah seemed to be playing out wide for the most of the game. The problem with that is he is no longer capable of beating his man out wide, i thought we were playing him more centrally this season but it didn't seem like that yesterday
Online na fir dearg

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:54:25 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

I think this sums up the game - nothing to do with the recruitment team etc, just poor decision making and passing in the final third
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:58:52 am »
Diaz winning the ball on the touchline Diaz should have squared for Jota and after cutting inside Salah should have squared for Dom. Going near post from a tight angle is such a low-percentage shot.
Online jepovic

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:04:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.
Yeah, Salah in particular had half a dozen opportunities to create something, but he was really poor. Maybe you could say that Slot should have rotated more, but Salah was excellent the first three games.
