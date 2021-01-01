Right, so, for my sins, in the first four matches, here's the foul count for us and City



Ipswich 9, Liverpool 18, (Possession 37.8, 62.2 )



Liverpool 10, Brentford 7, (62.1, 37.9 )



Man Utd 7, Liverpool 7, (52.8, 47.2 )



Liverpool 15, Forest 6 (68.9, 31.1 )



Man City



West Ham 10, City 3 (32.4, 67.6 )



City 4, Ipswich 15 (75.2, 24.8 )



Chelsea 12, City 9 (48.2, 51.8 )



City 9, Brentford 3 (53.8, 46.2 )



So we've, so far, conceded 50 fouls in 4 games. City have conceded 25. City have committed more fouls in only one game, we haven't had a single game where the opponent has committed more fouls.



City have won 40 free kicks. We've won 29.



Our overall foul balance for Vs against is -21.



City's is +15.



So in 4 games that's a net foul balance of +36 in City's favour! 36! In four games! 9 per game!



And of course this doesn't include non-decisions like the blatant and obvious red denied against Ipswich .



Maybe I should pop this in a spreadsheet and track it for the season but that seems an absolutely insane difference from two top teams which play a broadly comparable style of football and who have played 2 of the same opponents. I'll also lay money down right now that Liverpool will not have a single home game this season where they concede as few as 3 free kicks, ditto an away game with 4.



Whether this is through incompetence or corruption it's a thumb on the scales.