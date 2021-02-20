Unpopular opinion here but I don't think we were as bad as some are making out. We got the ball into what should have been dangerous positions on numerous occasions, but then.... I can't remember a single really accurate pass we made within 20 yards of their goal.
Our defense was solid and I actually felt we got through the middle of the field into good positions fairly regularly but those passes in the final third were horrific. Salah just kept repeatedly passing to no one and TAA was a little heavy on nearly every long pass he made.
So, I suppose to average things out, being decent in a couple areas of the field but being horrendous close to goal probably does equate to us being bad overall.