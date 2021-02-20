

The start of the season was too good to be true. A proper wake up call today if any of our players thought we were going to win easily. But lets not throw in the towel. Slots system works well against teams that try to play out but we have to be precise and patient to break down the low block. We cant play Man Utd every week sadly.



We have to learn fast as lots of sides will play this way. If we score first half its a different story and the disappointment for me was losing our composure in the second half as I think wed have broken them down if wed kept control of the game.. The other worry is that every sub made us noticeably worse today and theyre all going to have to play their part.



Kudos again to Slot for not blaming the international break and acknowledging that we didnt make the most of our possession.