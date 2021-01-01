That was dire...

it looked very much like some of our poorest performances over the last few years. Salah sloppy, Diaz receiving deep and wide facing the wrong way etc... Maybe this if to be expected as the team not fully familiar with the new tactics revert to old ways when not having enough time to prepare before the match due to the break? The number of our passes being easily intercepted must be some sort of record? Probably a lot to do with many players being away and playing a lot during the int break, but the sloppyness in possession was unacceptable. While I do think that this result is mostly to do with poor individual performances I also think that Slot have to look at himself with regards to our gameplan. This was a very typical Nuno away performance. NF played exactly like his teams always play these games, and it really didn't look liike they were properly prepared to find solutions to the NF set up. In my opinion that's poor. It is also an early sign that other teams are learning how to play against Slots team. While the subs obviously didn't work out, I can see why they were made, Diaz and Mac played a lot and had long journeys home (Mac also being injured) and Jota also played full matches internationally. With the heavy load coming up it made sense to protect them. Klopp probably would have rested at leeast Diaz and Mac from the start. Nevertheless looking at this match isolated taking off our most intelligent player (Mac) and our most effective finisher (Jota) was not ideal.