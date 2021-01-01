« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'  (Read 9646 times)

It does seem were only ever one poor result away from panic stations for some. It feels such a pathetic modern attitude to life where everything has to be here and now and anything less isnt good enough

The thing is you get a massive overreaction because people get carried away when we win a couple of games.
The thing is you get a massive overreaction because people get carried away when we win a couple of games.

Also doesn't help when you realistically can only lose about 3 games maximum to win the league these days (and even then it might not be enough).
Not even Brazil 1970 could win from this kind of stat being played out.


Think this was it for me- it wasn't calm possession football against an opponent who didn't want to play. We kept giving it away, hitting it out of play and trying to force everything which was exactly what they wanted. Combined with zero tempo to our play and it was very poor.

I'd also say that we have a new manager, but for me the players on the pitch are experienced enough to understand how the game was flowing but did nothing to adjust
Meh was always going to be a top 4 battle for us this season. Don't think we deserves to lose. But didn't deserve to win either.


We are always shit after the international break. But we need a way to break down teams

You ok ? Grow some bullocks you soft tw@
Think this was it for me- it wasn't calm possession football against an opponent who didn't want to play. We kept giving it away, hitting it out of play and trying to force everything which was exactly what they wanted. Combined with zero tempo to our play and it was very poor.

I'd also say that we have a new manager, but for me the players on the pitch are experienced enough to understand how the game was flowing but did nothing to adjust

We are not a calm team. All our best play comes from transitions because not only have we been coached that way but also because thats what suits the players.
I think the fear factor of dropping any points in games we should win absolutely feeds into it because small margins have cost us dearly in the past.

Im not sure too many were getting carried away,, enjoying the positive start yes, but we certainly get the massive overreaction to almost any loss. Admittedly this is game that really does feel shit to lose, but sometimes people just need a bit more perspective and to look at the bigger picture. Its way too early to start blaming anything or anyone
And if that means getting rid of legends of the club so be it.
Not sure Sobo and Nunez are legends.
It does seem were only ever one poor result away from panic stations for some. It feels such a pathetic modern attitude to life where everything has to be here and now and anything less isnt good enough
It must be both an utterly exhausting and utterly tedious way to live. I love football but even at my most footy dependent I can't imagine hitching my entire mental wellbeing on the result of 22 blokes kicking a heavy balloon about. A single shot goes three inches to one side and it's another clean sheet and a form gushing about winning without playing well, total control and impregnable defences. One thing I would say though is that forest aren't going to go to any other of the big clubs and have a ref who gives them a foul for literally every two minutes that they have the ball. Not sure why Slot didn't rotate today, like, and Tuesday is another '1st 11' type match but he's two minutes into his career, he's gonna have a lot to lean about this squad, this level and the abysmal state of refereeing in the PL in general and applied to is in particular. This season is as close to a free hit as it's ever going to get at this club so, while I obviously want us to win every game, I'm not going to shit out my own lower intestine every time we get a bad result.
I genuinely dont care very much any more if we win lose or draw.

Part of thats because the games owned by oligarchs, nation states and billionaires, partly because its the most cheat laden sport in history (not just at sportswashing level, but every single player, and manager are complicit in the diving, time wasting, feigning injury etc) and partly because of the obscene cash being paid to those helping to ruin the sport.

But, a much bigger part is the modern fan. I had a little smile after the game today, because you just know all the dummy slinging will start, and I love the fact that these spoilt clueless little beauts will get so upset. 😀

it looked very much like some of our poorest performances over the last few years. Salah sloppy, Diaz receiving deep and wide facing the wrong way etc... Maybe this if to be expected as the team not fully familiar with the new tactics revert to old ways when not having enough time to prepare before the match due to the break?  The number of our passes being easily intercepted must be some sort of record? Probably a lot to do with many players being away and playing a lot during the int break, but the sloppyness in possession was unacceptable. While I do think that this result is mostly to do with poor individual performances I also think that Slot  have to look at himself with regards to our gameplan. This was a very typical Nuno away performance. NF played exactly like his teams always play these games, and it really didn't look liike they were properly prepared to find solutions to the NF set up. In my opinion that's poor. It is also an early sign that other teams are learning how to play against Slots team. While the subs obviously didn't work out, I can see why they were made, Diaz and Mac played a lot and had long journeys home (Mac also being injured) and Jota also played full matches internationally. With the heavy load coming up it made sense to protect them. Klopp probably would have rested at leeast Diaz and Mac from the start. Nevertheless looking at this match isolated taking off our most intelligent player (Mac) and our most effective finisher (Jota) was not ideal.
