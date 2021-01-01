The thing is you get a massive overreaction because people get carried away when we win a couple of games.
I genuinely dont care very much any more if we win lose or draw.
Part of thats because the games owned by oligarchs, nation states and billionaires, partly because its the most cheat laden sport in history (not just at sportswashing level, but every single player, and manager are complicit in the diving, time wasting, feigning injury etc) and partly because of the obscene cash being paid to those helping to ruin the sport.
But, a much bigger part is the modern fan. I had a little smile after the game today, because you just know all the dummy slinging will start, and I love the fact that these spoilt clueless little beauts will get so upset. 😀