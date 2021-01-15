« previous next »
PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm
24 Great ball by Macca, Jota gets something on it but it goes straight to the keeper
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:28:58 pm
26 Corner to Forest, Ward-Prowse takes, cleared by Konaté then offside in the follow up
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm
Konate did really well there.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
28 Lovely ball again from Macca picks out a run from Grav, corner to the reds.

Virgil gets his head to it but it's wide
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm
Nice how Oliver never seems to miss any of our fouls.  ::)

Macca has hit some lovely passes today.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm
29 ranging ball from Trent is over hit
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:33:29 pm
30 brilliant from Trent, Mo gets a cross in but it's cleared, Trent gets another cross in but it's also cleared and surprise surprise another free kick to Forest
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm
I wonder if Slot will be tempted to change things earlier, I was a bit surprised he didn't make any changes we just seem a bit one paced at the moment.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm
32 Oliver being a petulant dick as usual
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #49 on: Today at 03:35:34 pm
33 poor ball from Dom after a good run sees a good opportunity breakdown
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #50 on: Today at 03:36:48 pm
The players are getting frustrated not helped by how stupid Oliver is being who is managing to annoy everyone just about.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #51 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm
34 corner to the reds after some nice play from Robbo

The corner from Trent nearly goes in tipped over the top and we get another crack taken shory but comes to nothing
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #52 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:36:50 pm
34 corner to the reds after some nice play from Robbo

The corner from Trent nearly goes in tipped over the top and we get another crack taken shory but comes to nothing

Pretty good tip over that, to be fair.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #53 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm
36 great cross from the left by Trent, Macca gets his head to it but it's saved down to the left of the keeper
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #54 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm
38 great play on the right between Mo and Tent ends up with Jota getting a shot in which is blocked
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #55 on: Today at 03:41:25 pm
39 nearly 1-0, Diaz gets a looping stretched header in which the keeper just drops and it nearly goes over the line
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm
It would be a fantastic time to score, just before half-time.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:44:53 pm
42 a fantastic long ball from Dom funds Mo but he can't control it as he was in behind on the right side of the area
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #58 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm
43 yellow card for Morgan for a cynical challenge on Jota
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm
45 every 50-50 challenge going Forests way, 3 minutes added
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm
He never fails to see a possible free kick for Forest.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm
45+1 Yates booked at last for time wasting though
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #62 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm
45+2 long throw is put behind for a corner, cleared by Virgil
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #63 on: Today at 03:50:19 pm
Half time whistle blows, a couple of chances but not quite doing enough with the final ball, work to do 0-0
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #64 on: Today at 04:05:49 pm
45 Back underway the Reds attacking the Kop end.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #65 on: Today at 04:06:46 pm
45 The Reds straight away on the attack as Trent attempts to get Salah moving, but he overhits the ball a bit.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #66 on: Today at 04:08:22 pm
47 Slob comes away with the ball passes it to Salah, but Forest defend before Jota can arrive.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #67 on: Today at 04:09:55 pm
48 An attack from Forest is eventually dealt with from us, but we made heavy weather of it. Van Dijk eventually deals with it and Yates yet again fouling.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #68 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm
50 A good cross there from Van Dijk, Forest clear and the ball stays in and they come away with the ball. Looks like Bradley could be coming on shortly.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #69 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm
51 Some fantastic play there from Van Dijk which has really the got the crowd up, urging his team forward.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #70 on: Today at 04:12:23 pm
Yates needs to be careful - hes not too far from a 2nd yellow.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #71 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm
52 WE win a corner taken by Trent but Jota heads over.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #72 on: Today at 04:14:34 pm
53 A great first time ball from Trent, but Salah's pass goes behind Slob.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #73 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm
The final ball just isn't working at the moment
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #74 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm
55 It has suddenly got a bit more open, a great save from Alisson his first of the match, after we attacked but couldn't make it count.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #75 on: Today at 04:16:56 pm
56 It looks as though Darwin will soon be on along with Gakpo and Bradley.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #76 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:05 pm
55 It has suddenly got a bit more open, a great save from Alisson his first of the match, after we attacked but couldn't make it count.
it would have been offside but a great save nonetheless
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #77 on: Today at 04:17:37 pm
Ball keeps landing in dead spaces when we attack.

Reckon we need to just play our game and the goals will come
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #78 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm
57 We attempt another run forward with this time Grav starting it off, but at the moment the Forest game plan is working and we can't find the important pass.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Reply #79 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm
58 I feel a bit for Slob, he's trying but its not working out.
