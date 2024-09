I've been into this quite a lot recently



Been made to look like quite the c*nt.





Been upset about kids dying trying to get a better life? I'm a c*nt for feeling sorry for them.



Mums dying, being executed and actually splattered everwhere?



I'm a c*nt for caring.



Dads fighting to save their families and I'll save you the bother. Me being upset? Obviously I'm a c*nt.