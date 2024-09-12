« previous next »
Birthday present ideas!!

reddebs

Birthday present ideas!!
September 12, 2024, 09:00:16 pm
I need ideas please folks for Paul's 55th birthday pressies?

Years ago it would be an easy thing to do. 

The latest playstation games, new gadgets, some vinyl or tickets to a club night but now he downloads his games and music, we don't go out and we have all the gadgets we need but rarely use!!

kavah

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
September 12, 2024, 09:11:49 pm
I'm about his age, this is what I want; Whisky, chocolate, Guinness, Tickets for Dua Lipa at Anfield  ;D
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
September 12, 2024, 09:24:03 pm
Quote from: kavah on September 12, 2024, 09:11:49 pm
I'm about his age, this is what I want; Whisky, chocolate, Guinness, Tickets for Dua Lipa at Anfield  ;D

JD and chocolate would work but nothing else on your list 😁
John C

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 07:32:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 12, 2024, 09:00:16 pm
I need ideas please folks for Paul's 55th birthday pressies?

Years ago it would be an easy thing to do. 

The latest playstation games, new gadgets, some vinyl or tickets to a club night but now he downloads his games and music, we don't go out and we have all the gadgets we need but rarely use!!
Does he like the garden space like you Debs?
Or would a garden type prezzie seem a bit like it's yours also?

I usually get something from here for my sister, its a boss place and extremely reliable.
https://www.facebook.com/olsstone/?locale=en_GB
Brian Blessed

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm
Boring, but a gift card for games.

If not, some prop from his favourite game, if suitable. Etsy is a good place for that.

Has mentioned anything hed like to experience, like driving super cars, going on a hot air balloon, or something?
Mumm-Ra

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Give us some hobbies or interests Deb. Does he like to cook?
Elmo!

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm
You guys have decks right? Get him some vinyl?
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:32:54 pm
Does he like the garden space like you Debs?
Or would a garden type prezzie seem a bit like it's yours also?

I usually get something from here for my sister, its a boss place and extremely reliable.
https://www.facebook.com/olsstone/?locale=en_GB

No he hates the garden, it's all just a chore for him but I'll have a look at that Facebook page ta 👍
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm
Boring, but a gift card for games.

If not, some prop from his favourite game, if suitable. Etsy is a good place for that.

Has mentioned anything hed like to experience, like driving super cars, going on a hot air balloon, or something?

Nah he's too boring for that type of thing or my life would be quite easy 😂

I'm not sure how a gift card would work now.  He only plays online and I think he pays a monthly subscription so he can get his games that way 🤷
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:21:05 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Give us some hobbies or interests Deb. Does he like to cook?

His playstation, F1 and his decks are about it really.

Games and music he downloads now and we haven't been to a Grand Prix since 2009 mainly due to the ridiculous costs now.

He doesn't really cook.  He used to bake but he's not really bothered with that for years.
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm
You guys have decks right? Get him some vinyl?

Yeah we have decks but he doesn't use his vinyl anymore, he just downloads what he likes 🤷
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm
Thanks for all the suggestions so far folks.

I've booked us a night away in Bala so I might book him in at Zip World, not something I would do as I hate heights but I'd do the Bounce Below 😁
jambutty

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm
Get him a drone cam.
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm
Get him a drone cam.

Hmmm.... Not sure about that.  I don't think he'd ever use it!
CHOPPER

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Get a tit job, hell love it.
kesey

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 09:51:37 pm
Gardening stuff and a book on Permaculture .
reddebs

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Get a tit job, hell love it.

He might but I wouldn't!!
kesey

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Get a tit job, hell love it.

Fuckin ' ell   :lmao :lmao
BarryCrocker

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Today at 12:06:48 am
Framed vinyl from the # 1 album on the day they were born
kavah

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Today at 12:51:52 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm
Fuckin ' ell   :lmao :lmao

 ;D

Putting that on my Christmas list #1
Fuck that chocolate orange right off
ToneLa

Re: Birthday present ideas!!
Today at 12:52:41 am
