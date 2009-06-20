Talk of Zubimendi wanting to come in Jan.



Dunno about you, but he can fuck off.



Like Barca and RM, we should only ask once.



What's this? Wounded pride?If it's true that he wants to come (I've no idea if he does), and the manager wants him, then I'm all in. If the manager thinks that he can help this club play better and win things then then vamos! Mind you he'll have a job getting ahead of Ryan now, but you can never have too many good players and it'll be a long old season.We tried at least twice for Salah, albeit different managers and several years in between. No doubt there have been plenty of others we went back for in the past.As for Barca and Real...like they don't try again and again, lol. How many times did Mbappe turn Real down? The were still waiting for him with starry eyes, Hawaii-style leis made out of 200 bills, and Scrooge McDuck's private vault of money. Pretty sure they tried multiple times for other players as well in the past.Similarly Barca might talk tough about 'only one chace, now or never) but only insecure, head-turned ninnies fall for it (I'm looking at you Phillipe!). I'm sure they've tried multiple times for players.Bottom line: if the manager wants the player I couldn't give a monkeys if he had previously ghosted us, friendspaced us, refused to take our calls, returned letters marked 'Not at this address; moved to Ulan Bator', openly snogged that blert from the upper sixth while smiling triumphantly at us while our heart broke audiably (still not over it) or taken a full page ad out in The Times saying "Fuck off I'm just that into you".Interesting topic really: players who turned a club down but then changed their minds and joined said club. There must be loads of examples...