Author Topic: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025  (Read 1035 times)

Offline Keita Success

Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« on: September 12, 2024, 02:18:07 pm »
Thought it'd be worthwhile to have a thread to chat about the Premier League outside of just the fixtures threads.

Not a massively novel thought, but Brighton look great so far. Really impressed with them.

Expect the promoted teams to go down this year.

And United to be shite.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #1 on: September 13, 2024, 09:22:22 pm »
I dont think Ipswich will go down. Had a tough start and tomorrow wont be easy, but I think there will be 3 worse teams than them, inc the other two promoted sides.

On the subject of the PL - no thread for this weekends games, come on Barney pull your finger out :)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2024, 09:48:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 13, 2024, 09:22:22 pm
I dont think Ipswich will go down. Had a tough start and tomorrow wont be easy, but I think there will be 3 worse teams than them, inc the other two promoted sides.

On the subject of the PL - no thread for this weekends games, come on Barney pull your finger out :)
Plus we MIGHT get to see Man Cheaty relegated.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2024, 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 13, 2024, 09:48:00 pm
Plus we MIGHT get to see Man Cheaty relegated.
I really do hope that happens. Least they deserve
Offline Keita Success

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #4 on: September 14, 2024, 08:10:28 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 13, 2024, 09:48:00 pm
Plus we MIGHT get to see Man Cheaty relegated.
Stop. A man can only get so erect.

To be fair, Ipswich have added some quality to the team and their coach seems very good - in the context of what hes achieved so far. Plus, Wolves could really struggle. ONeil was the manager of the season last year for me. But this might be a season too far with all the players theyve let go. Or theres the unflushable turds over the park.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #5 on: September 14, 2024, 10:11:40 am »
Saw Spurs fan on Sky just say Romero and Van den Ven best centre back pairing in the league and Van Den Ven is best centre back in league :lmao
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #6 on: September 14, 2024, 10:39:38 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 14, 2024, 08:10:28 am
Stop. A man can only get so erect.

To be fair, Ipswich have added some quality to the team and their coach seems very good - in the context of what hes achieved so far. Plus, Wolves could really struggle. ONeil was the manager of the season last year for me. But this might be a season too far with all the players theyve let go. Or theres the unflushable turds over the park.

Ipswich added a couple of decent attacking lads but their midfield and defence absolutely reek of Championship. Theyre going to ship a load and drop.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #7 on: September 14, 2024, 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 14, 2024, 10:39:38 am
Ipswich added a couple of decent attacking lads but their midfield and defence absolutely reek of Championship. Theyre going to ship a load and drop.

How do you rate their chances compared to the other promoted sides. Southampton looks extremely naive to me, and very blunt up top. Its not a great combination! As it stands I think theyre the ones wholl be bottom.
Offline jackh

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #8 on: September 14, 2024, 10:56:12 am »
Don't really follow the Championship and so I don't know a great deal about the promoted sides, but Southampton have the look of one of those sides who could be set to yo-yo for a few years if they stick with Russell Martin - a really good team who ace the Championship, but with the football not translating to the requirements of top flight survival. A bit like Fulham over the last half decade or so. They'll need to adapt.
Offline whtwht

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #9 on: September 14, 2024, 11:36:09 am »
Southampton have no chance today.. They've looked absolutely shite  in their games so far.
Offline lucabrasi

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #10 on: September 14, 2024, 12:07:32 pm »
Ugarte the saviour on the bench for united. Rashford starting again. No real DM. Is the coach trying to lose his job because you would think after the last two weeks he would do anything to get a win.
Offline Phineus

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #11 on: September 14, 2024, 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on September 14, 2024, 11:36:09 am
Southampton have no chance today.. They've looked absolutely shite  in their games so far.

Yeah Utd are tragic but Southampton are just woeful - probably gift them a few goals early on.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #12 on: September 14, 2024, 12:43:46 pm »
I think its often the teams that find someone who can stick it in the net that survive, as theyre all gonna ship goals at the end of the table. Ipswich have tried to address this with the lad from Blackburn and Hutchison, just depends whether they can get goals in the PL
Offline Phineus

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #13 on: September 14, 2024, 01:05:29 pm »
Useless.

They Neville shout about taking Utd midfield over ours might be his best shout yet by end of season.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #14 on: September 14, 2024, 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2024, 10:50:17 am
How do you rate their chances compared to the other promoted sides. Southampton looks extremely naive to me, and very blunt up top. Its not a great combination! As it stands I think theyre the ones wholl be bottom.

Best of the 3 but theyre all really crap. None of them stay up.
Offline Keita Success

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #15 on: September 17, 2024, 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: Phineus on September 14, 2024, 01:05:29 pm
Useless.

They Neville shout about taking Utd midfield over ours might be his best shout yet by end of season.
Now you've calmed down, are you happy to take that back?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #16 on: September 17, 2024, 09:57:32 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 14, 2024, 12:43:46 pm
I think its often the teams that find someone who can stick it in the net that survive, as theyre all gonna ship goals at the end of the table. Ipswich have tried to address this with the lad from Blackburn and Hutchison, just depends whether they can get goals in the PL
Liam Delap also leads the line well for Ispwich.  Of the newly promoted sides they seem the most likely to scrape over 30 points (which is in itself an achievement considering they were in L1 whilst Leicester and Southampton were in the Premier League).

I'm just not sure which other club is going to get 30 points or less.  Everton will get the Sean Dyche special (40 points) so it's only really Wolves.  Wolves overperformed last season and they're undoubtedly weaker this season so a lot depends on what O'Neil can get out of them.

Leicester and Southampton have Championship standard forward lines.  Leicester's is marginally better but their hopes still largely rest on a 37-year old.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #17 on: September 17, 2024, 12:42:33 pm »
Wolves aren't that bad I don't think, they did pretty good against Newcastle, they'll beat a fair few
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #18 on: September 17, 2024, 03:46:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September 17, 2024, 12:42:33 pm
Wolves aren't that bad I don't think, they did pretty good against Newcastle, they'll beat a fair few
They definitely concede 2 goals to Everton before scoring 3 themselves.  ;)
Offline jambutty

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:54:11 am »
Talk of Zubimendi wanting to come in Jan.

Dunno about you, but he can fuck off.

Like Barca and RM, we should only ask once.
Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:54:11 am
Talk of Zubimendi wanting to come in Jan.

Dunno about you, but he can fuck off.

Like Barca and RM, we should only ask once.
Zubimendi can emerse himself in a relegation scrap with Sociedad whilst watching us in the CL in midweek.  Unfortunately if we don't make a move then he'll likely end up at Man City.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League General Chat 2024-2025
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:54:11 am
Talk of Zubimendi wanting to come in Jan.

Dunno about you, but he can fuck off.

Like Barca and RM, we should only ask once.
What's this? Wounded pride?

If it's true that he wants to come (I've no idea if he does), and the manager wants him, then I'm all in. If the manager thinks that he can help this club play better and win things then then vamos! Mind you he'll have a job getting ahead of Ryan now, but you can never have too many good players and it'll be a long old season.

We tried at least twice for Salah, albeit different managers and several years in between. No doubt there have been plenty of others we went back for in the past.

As for Barca and Real...like they don't try again and again, lol. How many times did Mbappe turn Real down? The were still waiting for him with starry eyes, Hawaii-style leis made out of 200 bills, and Scrooge McDuck's private vault of money. Pretty sure they tried multiple times for other players as well in the past.

Similarly Barca might talk tough about 'only one chace, now or never) but only insecure, head-turned ninnies fall for it (I'm looking at you Phillipe!). I'm sure they've tried multiple times for players.

Bottom line: if the manager wants the player I couldn't give a monkeys if he had previously ghosted us, friendspaced us, refused to take our calls, returned letters marked 'Not at this address; moved to Ulan Bator', openly snogged that blert from the upper sixth while smiling triumphantly at us while our heart broke audiably (still not over it) or taken a full page ad out in The Times saying "Fuck off I'm just that into you".

Interesting topic really: players who turned a club down but then changed their minds and joined said club. There must be loads of examples...
