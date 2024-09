Plus we MIGHT get to see Man Cheaty relegated.



Stop. A man can only get so erect.To be fair, Ipswich have added some quality to the team and their coach seems very good - in the context of what heís achieved so far. Plus, Wolves could really struggle. OíNeil was the manager of the season last year for me. But this might be a season too far with all the players theyíve let go. Or thereís the unflushable turds over the park.