Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September (Read 7027 times)
markedasred
Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,557
No Murdoch in our house
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Jookie on
Today
at 10:07:54 am
At the very least Id say.
Plus, in his favour, he has barely or not had an offside all season this season.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
Big Dirk
But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,802
Belfast Red
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 01:17:36 pm »
No changes from our last game
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2