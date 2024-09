If rotation to save legs and injuries is the order of the day I can see Diaz being rested on Saturday as he's played the most minutes, travelled the furthest and was the latest back. Gakpo could get a game if that's the case, even Nunez on the left.



Be interesting to see how Slot juggles the squad over this initial busy period, does he stick with his first choice team or mix it up. Does he even go full squad rotation and play Chiesa/Nunez/Gakpo? Nobody knows at this stage so every option is possible. Makes this team selection probably the most interesting and instructive in years.