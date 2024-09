There's absolutely no room for complacency here so I don't see why we would make changes unless there are fitness concerns - even with the schedule coming up.



Players are in good form, on-pitch rhythm seems to be building and Forest are capable of coming to Anfield and putting us under pressure as a free-hit game for them.



Get the game won and then worry about subs IMO. 3pts absolutely essential this early - City will win and there is a very good chance Arsenal will have to fight hard for any points they get v Spurs. We can't be giving up any easy points here - the last thing we need is a dud result for a new manager, and fringe players taking the brunt of any criticism. Good chance we could make changes and win but I'm not risking it 4 games into the season when we shouldn't be too worried about fitness levels. Would genuinely rather rotate v Milan if we had to over the next few games.