Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

15:00, Saturday 14th September
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Michael Oliver


Premier League football returns after the first international break of the 2024/25 season this week, with Nottingham Forest travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool. The fixture represents a first meeting between new Reds manager Arne Slot and Forests Portuese boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Both sides have made unbeaten starts to the campaign, with Liverpool having won all three of their fixtures to jointly lead the table with Manchester City and with their visitors having taken five points & sitting in 9th position.

Last seasons corresponding meeting came at the end of October  Liverpool sat 4th in the table following a home victory over Everton, but had dropped points away to Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2) in the two games prior to the derby to lose touch with leaders Spurs. Forest in 15th, six points clear of the drop-zone, and arrived at Anfield of the back of three straight draws (1-1 at home to Brentford, 0-0 away to Crystal Palace, and 2-2 at home to Luton Town). The Reds took control of the match shortly after the half-hour mark, with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez netting in quick succession  Mohamed Salah sealed the victory with a third with fifteen minutes to spare. Liverpool dropped points away to Luton and Manchester City in the following weeks, but went unbeaten until February. Their visitors secured a 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa in their next game, before going on a poor run that saw them take just a single point (courtesy of a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers) in their next seven matches. Liverpool won the reverse fixture in early-March, with a 99th-minute Darwin Nunez winner earning them a 1-0 victory.


This is of course Forests third season back up in the Premier League, following a twenty-three year absence that included a drop to League One for three seasons. They were promoted via the playoffs in 2021-22, after soaring from 24th to 4th under the stewardship of Steve Cooper. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis oversaw a squad overhaul in the summer of 2022  Forest started poorly and looked doomed, but decent runs of form in both January and May saw Coopers side survive into a second season. They started the next campaign better than the first (losing just three of their opening nine league matches), but were poor through autumn  Cooper paid for the poor form with his job, being dismissed in mid-December with his side sitting just above the relegation zone.


Coopers replacement was Nuno Espirito Santo  a goalkeeper during his playing career, largely occupying roles as understudy at clubs including Vitória Guimarães, Deportivo La Coruña, and Porto. His first three managerial roles were with Rio Ave, Valencia, and Porto, before he took over at Molyneux ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Portugueses time at Wolves was a success  they won the Championship & secured promotion during his first season, before achieving two 7th-place finishes in the Premier League (their bests since 1979-80) and reaching the Quarter Final of the 2019-20 Europa League (losing 1-0 at home to eventual winners Sevilla). Wolves third season back in the top-flight was a relative disappointment, and Santo left the club (by mutual consent) in the summer. He took on the Spurs job that summer, but spent just four months there (winning five and drawing five in the league) before being replaced by Antonio Conte. He moved to the Saudi Pro League in 2022, guiding Al-Ittihad to the 2023 title before being dismissed after a poor run of autumn form in 2023-24.


Forest won two of Santos first three matches in charge of Forest last December  a 3-1 win away to Newcastle United and 2-1 at home to Manchester United  but ultimately their form was poor and they were only really spared by the fact the three promoted sides (Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United) offered very little at all. Its been another busy summer of transfer activity for the club, with Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenković and hotly-tipped midfielder Elliot Anderson being particularly notable arrivals. The Garibaldi remain undefeated after their opening three fixtures, but 1-1 draws at home to Bournemouth & Wolves and a 1-0 win away to Southampton offer very little to read into at this early stage  survival of course remains the priority for this third season back in the top-flight, but Forest supporters will hope that their team can improve sufficiently to avoid being involved in a relegation battle by the time spring comes around.


Liverpool have of course started the new era under Arne Slot encouragingly, with their opening league matches yielding 2-0 victories away & home to Ipswich Town & Brentford, respectively, before they beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. With early deficits being an issue during recent seasons, the clean sheets have been particularly reassuring whilst so too have been the calm & control that the Reds have shown during the second-half of matches. Harvey Elliott has picked up an injury during the international break and so Curtis Jones return to fitness will be very welcome  new signing Federico Chiesa looks set to make his Liverpool debut (likely from the bench), whilst reasonably-rest Darwin Nunez may fancy his chances of a starting berth in favour of Diogo Jota who has featured for Portugal on international duty. The early season form of both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah  and the team in general  make the home side favourites for Saturdays league match.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Thanks Jack, looking forward to the game, international breaks really are the worse.

Looks like we'll see a similar team to the last 3 games, hopefully see Chiesa off the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
It's rotation time! And I don't mean this game, but the next eight months. :)

I expect Nunez will start this one, having had a two weeks' rest. Hopefully some of those who played 180 minutes during the international break, particularly those who played Tuesday night, will be rested here. A lot will depend on how much Slot is prepared to rotate in the CL.

Whatever the lineup, it should be another routine win.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
There's no need for loads of rotation over the next week, surely. I think we should keep it to a minimum until the next internationals. I understand he probably will in our League Cup tie which is on the horizon, but beyond that I don't really see a huge need this early into the season. Players should be fit and squad players will eventually start finding minutes when they can get them.

I'd go same team as United, look to get it done early as we have been doing and make the changes. Then for Milan I'd say maybe one change in midfield and one in attack, maybe Curtis getting a start and one of Nunez/Gakpo for Jota/Diaz. Zero need to overdo it this early.

This is probably our kindest game on paper thus far and continues what always looked to me a relatively routine start to the season. I don't expect Forest will have much of the ball and don't think they're good enough to keep us from scoring a couple at least. Just deal with Gibbs White and I don't see them scoring. All three attackers should be licking their lips really, great opportunity to keep the good start under Slot going.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
 So this is our fixtures until the next break:

INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a)
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H skysports
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h)
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS
INTERNATIONAL BREAK

The first proper run of games, to get into some rhythm, it'll be interesting to see how Slot treats it, I think we'll learn a lot more about him. The first 3 games I think were always going to have minimal rotation.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Thanks Jack.  It's been a good few years since I've heard anyone call them by their Garibaldi nickname.  These days it's all "cmonnnnn uuuu reedddddsssss".

Forest have had quite a gentle start to the season with Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves.  Time for us to remind them what the Premier League is all about.

I wouldn't be against us going with the same starting team again but I always check our teamsheets hoping to see Darwin starting.  If he doesn't get in now with the exertions of our other attackers over the international break then he's likely going to be relying on injuries to others to allow him some starts.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:41:53 am
It's rotation time! And I don't mean this game, but the next eight months. :)

I expect Nunez will start this one, having had a two weeks' rest. Hopefully some of those who played 180 minutes during the international break, particularly those who played Tuesday night, will be rested here. A lot will depend on how much Slot is prepared to rotate in the CL.

Whatever the lineup, it should be another routine win.

I agree, I would also put Bradley in for Trent, as he's had a longer rest.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
"We hate Nottingham Forest"
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:07:48 pm
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h)
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS

Excuse me? A Wednesday CL game followed by a Saturday lunchtime game? Was a rule not introduced last season to prevent this?
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:42:27 pm
Excuse me? A Wednesday CL game followed by a Saturday lunchtime game? Was a rule not introduced last season to prevent this?

The rule clearly states "unless it's Liverpool".
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Saturday 3pm kick-off at home against potential relegation fodder is just the tonic after an international break - though I'm sure the manager and players won't be complacent about it. Forest might put up a fight but I'm expecting a business-like win. Another clean sheet would be nice.

Will be interesting to see the team selection bearing in mind we're away at Milan a few days later. I'm making no predictions on that score.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:42:27 pm
Excuse me? A Wednesday CL game followed by a Saturday lunchtime game? Was a rule not introduced last season to prevent this?

Only for European away games.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Feels like the right game to give Nunez a start and I'd expect a couple more changes with the internationals.  Might see Gakpo come in.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:28:09 pm
Feels like the right game to give Nunez a start and I'd expect a couple more changes with the internationals.  Might see Gakpo come in.
Was thinking the same regarding Nunez.

Come on you mighty fucking REDMEN !!!

Nice op Jack.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Thanks Jack. Good information about the Garibaldi and Nuno.
Got me thinking are there any other clubs with edible nicknames?
The Toffees of course, Hearts - Jam Tarts - I had to google that Reading are the biscuit men! Im sure I heard once that one of the Brazilian teams are the Fruits - but that maybe Derogatory.

Going to have a look in my cookie jar now as Im quite peckish

PS 2-0 loads of rotation and 5 subs on to give the lads a test

Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:07:48 pm
So this is our fixtures until the next break:

INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a)
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H skysports
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h)
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS
INTERNATIONAL BREAK

The first proper run of games, to get into some rhythm, it'll be interesting to see how Slot treats it, I think we'll learn a lot more about him. The first 3 games I think were always going to have minimal rotation.

47 points seems realistic
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Go full strength. The way the fixtures have come out we could potential win 7 out of 7. Get those points in early and let the confidence build. Don't take any chances.

Milan and West Ham are games we can rest players. Losing one of your 4 away games in this CL format is not the end of the world and the LC is the LC.
Re: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th September
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:07:48 pm
So this is our fixtures until the next break:

INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a)
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H skysports
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h)
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS
INTERNATIONAL BREAK

The first proper run of games, to get into some rhythm, it'll be interesting to see how Slot treats it, I think we'll learn a lot more about him. The first 3 games I think were always going to have minimal rotation.
Exclusing the CLs, the Wolves and Palace games.. we're going to have two proper tests with them two. (United was of course, but only wrt mentality - these will test mentality and playing style)
Think we lost 3 out of our last 4 there? We're going to have to fight for our meal this time around.
