Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest



15:00, Saturday 14th September

Anfield, Liverpool

Premier League

Referee: Michael Oliver

Premier League football returns after the first international break of the 2024/25 season this week, with Nottingham Forest travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool. The fixture represents a first meeting between new Reds manager Arne Slot and Forests Portuese boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Both sides have made unbeaten starts to the campaign, with Liverpool having won all three of their fixtures to jointly lead the table with Manchester City and with their visitors having taken five points & sitting in 9th position.Last seasons corresponding meeting came at the end of October  Liverpool sat 4th in the table following a home victory over Everton, but had dropped points away to Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2) in the two games prior to the derby to lose touch with leaders Spurs. Forest in 15th, six points clear of the drop-zone, and arrived at Anfield of the back of three straight draws (1-1 at home to Brentford, 0-0 away to Crystal Palace, and 2-2 at home to Luton Town). The Reds took control of the match shortly after the half-hour mark, with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez netting in quick succession  Mohamed Salah sealed the victory with a third with fifteen minutes to spare. Liverpool dropped points away to Luton and Manchester City in the following weeks, but went unbeaten until February. Their visitors secured a 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa in their next game, before going on a poor run that saw them take just a single point (courtesy of a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers) in their next seven matches. Liverpool won the reverse fixture in early-March, with a 99th-minute Darwin Nunez winner earning them a 1-0 victory.This is of course Forests third season back up in the Premier League, following a twenty-three year absence that included a drop to League One for three seasons. They were promoted via the playoffs in 2021-22, after soaring from 24th to 4th under the stewardship of Steve Cooper. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis oversaw a squad overhaul in the summer of 2022  Forest started poorly and looked doomed, but decent runs of form in both January and May saw Coopers side survive into a second season. They started the next campaign better than the first (losing just three of their opening nine league matches), but were poor through autumn  Cooper paid for the poor form with his job, being dismissed in mid-December with his side sitting just above the relegation zone.Coopers replacement was Nuno Espirito Santo  a goalkeeper during his playing career, largely occupying roles as understudy at clubs including Vitória Guimarães, Deportivo La Coruña, and Porto. His first three managerial roles were with Rio Ave, Valencia, and Porto, before he took over at Molyneux ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Portugueses time at Wolves was a success  they won the Championship & secured promotion during his first season, before achieving two 7th-place finishes in the Premier League (their bests since 1979-80) and reaching the Quarter Final of the 2019-20 Europa League (losing 1-0 at home to eventual winners Sevilla). Wolves third season back in the top-flight was a relative disappointment, and Santo left the club (by mutual consent) in the summer. He took on the Spurs job that summer, but spent just four months there (winning five and drawing five in the league) before being replaced by Antonio Conte. He moved to the Saudi Pro League in 2022, guiding Al-Ittihad to the 2023 title before being dismissed after a poor run of autumn form in 2023-24.Forest won two of Santos first three matches in charge of Forest last December  a 3-1 win away to Newcastle United and 2-1 at home to Manchester United  but ultimately their form was poor and they were only really spared by the fact the three promoted sides (Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United) offered very little at all. Its been another busy summer of transfer activity for the club, with Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenković and hotly-tipped midfielder Elliot Anderson being particularly notable arrivals. The Garibaldi remain undefeated after their opening three fixtures, but 1-1 draws at home to Bournemouth & Wolves and a 1-0 win away to Southampton offer very little to read into at this early stage  survival of course remains the priority for this third season back in the top-flight, but Forest supporters will hope that their team can improve sufficiently to avoid being involved in a relegation battle by the time spring comes around.Liverpool have of course started the new era under Arne Slot encouragingly, with their opening league matches yielding 2-0 victories away & home to Ipswich Town & Brentford, respectively, before they beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. With early deficits being an issue during recent seasons, the clean sheets have been particularly reassuring whilst so too have been the calm & control that the Reds have shown during the second-half of matches. Harvey Elliott has picked up an injury during the international break and so Curtis Jones return to fitness will be very welcome  new signing Federico Chiesa looks set to make his Liverpool debut (likely from the bench), whilst reasonably-rest Darwin Nunez may fancy his chances of a starting berth in favour of Diogo Jota who has featured for Portugal on international duty. The early season form of both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah  and the team in general  make the home side favourites for Saturdays league match.