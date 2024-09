I'm helping a startup with a marketing campaign.



Nursebuddy wants to give 100 x £50 gift cards to homecare business owners/managers so that they can treat one of their carers to a meal out.

The idea is to reward carers who deserve to be recognised, appreciated and thanked. 😊



50 gift cards available to non-customers and there is no obligation for any newsletters. If you know a carer who deserves to be recognized or or a care manager who should know about this campaign, please let me know.