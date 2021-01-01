« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September

smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #640 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm
Is it the end of the world cos the mighty  Newcastle are beating Wolves? 😂
Solomon Grundy

  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #641 on: Today at 06:15:38 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:11:50 pm
You're worried about Newcastle? 😂😂

No. I'm pissed off with how we played and those around us winning. It is a natural feeling, you know.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #642 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:15:38 pm
No. I'm pissed off with how we played and those around us winning. It is a natural feeling, you know.

Only if you're a wet wipe and/or 12.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #643 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:15:20 pm
Is it the end of the world cos the mighty  Newcastle are beating Wolves? 😂

Nobody said that you clown.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #644 on: Today at 06:16:30 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:15:38 pm
No. I'm pissed off with how we played and those around us winning. It is a natural feeling, you know.

Just relax.

We have played some good stuff this season.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #645 on: Today at 06:16:46 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #646 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:16:06 pm
Only if you're a wet wipe and/or 12.

Shut the fuck up mate. You're allowed to be pissed off if your team loses. Fuck off with the super fan shit.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #647 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:17:30 pm
Shut the fuck up mate. You're allowed to be pissed off if your team loses. Fuck off with the super fan shit.

Keep going.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #648 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:16:30 pm
Just relax.

We have played some good stuff this season.

I am relaxed. I can still express that I'm not happy with the results this weekend at the same time though.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #649 on: Today at 06:19:09 pm
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #650 on: Today at 06:19:26 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:18:40 pm
I am relaxed. I can still express that I'm not happy with the results this weekend at the same time though.

We will bounce back.

Its still a positive points return.
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #651 on: Today at 06:20:26 pm
Ah, I see people aren't allowed to annoyed over a shit weekend of football results anymore.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #652 on: Today at 06:21:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:26 pm
We will bounce back.

Its still a positive points return.
not really.

last season vs Brentford (h), MU (a) and NF (h) we got 7 points.

this season, 6.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #653 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:26 pm
We will bounce back.

Its still a positive points return.

We might well do. Doesn't mean you're not allowed to vent your frustration. Epsecially when we've just lost at home to a side that will finish in the bottom half of the table.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #654 on: Today at 06:22:01 pm
What an effort, but a decent save that from Pope.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #655 on: Today at 06:22:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:20:26 pm
Ah, I see people aren't allowed to annoyed over a shit weekend of football results anymore.

Just sick of negative shite after we lose a game. Anyway I'll leave you to console each other.
Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #656 on: Today at 06:24:35 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:22:38 pm
Just sick of negative shite after we lose a game. Anyway I'll leave you to console each other.

Just put people on ignore if you can't handle seeing others have a moan after a bad result. There is no need to be an arse about it.
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #657 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm
Wolves deserve at least a share of the points, but theyre one of the, shall we say, less spawny teams?
QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #658 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm
Literally every result went against us this weekend  ;D
red1977

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #659 on: Today at 06:28:46 pm
From the bits iv'e seen of Newcastle this season, his one goal aside, Gordon hasn't been involved much at all.
