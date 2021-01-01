You're worried about Newcastle? 😂😂
No. I'm pissed off with how we played and those around us winning. It is a natural feeling, you know.
Is it the end of the world cos the mighty Newcastle are beating Wolves? 😂
Nobody said that you clown.
Only if you're a wet wipe and/or 12.
Shut the fuck up mate. You're allowed to be pissed off if your team loses. Fuck off with the super fan shit.
Just relax. We have played some good stuff this season.
Keep going.
I am relaxed. I can still express that I'm not happy with the results this weekend at the same time though.
We will bounce back. Its still a positive points return.
Ah, I see people aren't allowed to annoyed over a shit weekend of football results anymore.
Just sick of negative shite after we lose a game. Anyway I'll leave you to console each other.
