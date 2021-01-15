« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September  (Read 3994 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:07:31 pm »
3-2 before HT?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:11:06 pm »
Up the Villa
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:59:42 pm
As much as we love seeing Everton lose I suppose Villa dropping points affects us more. But still a very shite weekend.

However, they do say 2-0 is a dangerous lead

I can't wait for the Diamond League to start in half hour or so.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,484
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:17:02 pm
I can't wait for the Diamond League to start in half hour or so.

Watching a (no doubt) shite film with the family later. Still, Sunday tomorrow and then well all be back at work before we know it. And not drinking either. Up the Reds. Wankers.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:20:04 pm
Watching a (no doubt) shite film with the family later. Still, Sunday tomorrow and then well all be back at work before we know it. And not drinking either. Up the Reds. Wankers.

 ;D

We're moving house next month, so dealing with all that atm. My missus is finishing up her dissertation, which means it's all being left to me and, of course, I'm well known for being extremely organised. /s

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:52:42 pm »
Hehe. Or is he off?

Nope. Hehe.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:54:18 pm »
Great cross for the equalizer........
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:54:38 pm »
Lovely ball, takes some doing on the stretch, but he played it beautifully.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:58:56 pm »
Reall bad ball there from.rodgers yards ahead of waykins. Really wasteful again from him
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,484
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
Everton fans right now.

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:03:34 pm »
They never fail, bless em.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Ashley Young miracle man.  Made his debut in about 1989 and still going.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,887
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm »
Blimey!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,294
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:09:55 pm »
Lolerton.

Great hit that!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
 ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,099
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
There's your goal of the season.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Hehe


Hehe
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,887
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm »
Can't even blame T-Rex for that one.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,187
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm »
Arf! :lmao

Made a shite weekend a little bit better
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,294
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #219 on: Today at 07:10:49 pm »
the swerve on that! What a shot.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:11:02 pm »
I think I read before Villa had something like 80% possession against the Blue's back 5.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #221 on: Today at 07:11:05 pm »
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

Thank you, Everton. Fucking thank you for cheering us up!!!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:11:11 pm »
Fuck me, that was a goal!!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #223 on: Today at 07:11:30 pm »
I've hit better  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #224 on: Today at 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:10:37 pm
Can't even blame T-Rex for that one.

Surely, we can find something!  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:11:57 pm »
Gawd bless em for doing their very best to cheer us up.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:12:32 pm »
Arf.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:12:35 pm »
I switched over to the Athletics, so missed the equaliser and 3rd. Hahaha.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #228 on: Today at 07:12:57 pm »
Homage to the Gods must have been paid..... :lmao :lmao
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #229 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm »
The day is slightly less shit than it was
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,528
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #230 on: Today at 07:13:49 pm »
Can always rely on Everton to cheer you up....
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #231 on: Today at 07:14:18 pm »
Even if Pickford grew his T-Rex arms to double the length he couldn't have saved that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #232 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
I think T-Rex just had a seizure.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,769
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:15:55 pm »
Thank fuck Everton exist to give us all a bit of perspective.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,503
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #234 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
Hes a decent striker
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,259
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #235 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
man alive...hilarity aside (and so...so much hilarity  ;D) ....that's the best goal I've seen in a very long time....an unreal strike
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,187
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #236 on: Today at 07:21:49 pm »
Decent strike from Duran but he knows Pickford is notorious for his short arms and doesn't have the reflex to save it
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #237 on: Today at 07:25:32 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:21:49 pm
Decent strike from Duran but he knows Pickford is notorious for his short arms and doesn't have the reflex to save it

I knew someone could find a reason for blaming it on him.  :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,970
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #238 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
Surely Dyche can't survive this result
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,575
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #239 on: Today at 07:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:27:01 pm
Surely Dyche can't survive this result

He is doing a superb job  ;)
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 