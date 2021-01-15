As much as we love seeing Everton lose I suppose Villa dropping points affects us more. But still a very shite weekend.However, they do say 2-0 is a dangerous lead
I can't wait for the Diamond League to start in half hour or so.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Watching a (no doubt) shite film with the family later. Still, Sunday tomorrow and then well all be back at work before we know it. And not drinking either. Up the Reds. Wankers.
Can't even blame T-Rex for that one.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Decent strike from Duran but he knows Pickford is notorious for his short arms and doesn't have the reflex to save it
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Surely Dyche can't survive this result
