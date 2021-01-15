« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September  (Read 1525 times)

Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
should be out of sight by now. Ramsdale actually  managed a save there.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Bit harsh on Ramsdale, round a defender and in off the post . More on tge players on the edge of the box.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:12:55 pm
Corner Turned United Football Club

CTUN FC


A few letters jumbled up, I m sure.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Ramsdale is not very good. Overrated.
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:12:20 pm
Ramsdale should not be in the prem.
£20m+ on him was crazy. He's rubbish and Southampton got relegated with a terrible goalkeeper last time, you'd think they'd have learned
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm »
Be afraid they are back!!!!!!
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
When do we play Southampton?
Online Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
 
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:14:23 pm
CTUN FC


A few letters jumbled up, I m sure.
;D
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:14:18 pm
Bit harsh on Ramsdale, round a defender and in off the post . More on tge players on the edge of the box.

No chance, he shouldn't be beaten from there. Alisson chucks his cap on that.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:15:08 pm
When do we play Southampton?

End of November.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Who's this co-commentator? She's absolutely dreadful.
Offline shook

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:17:15 pm »
they're a midtable team, bound to win a few games this year.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:14:43 pm
£20m+ on him was crazy. He's rubbish and Southampton got relegated with a terrible goalkeeper last time, you'd think they'd have learned

its mad how much fees clubs have spent on Ramsdale. Sheff Utd spent around 18m, then 25m plus from Arsenal, and 20m again from Southampton.

Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:18:01 pm »
United bread and butter this. Championship team who think they can play, ideal for a counter attacking team.

As soon as they face anyone with quality and a defence they crumble.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:12:55 pm
Corner Turned United Football Club
Palace away, Spurs home, Villa away next three fixtures for them
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:16:52 pm
Who's this co-commentator? She's absolutely dreadful.
I imagine it's Lucy Ward, watching it on NBC and the bloke on there isn't much better
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:18:44 pm
Palace away, Spurs home, Villa away next three fixtures for them

Honestly for them pretty tough
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:21:20 pm »
Hows their GD looking now? -1?
