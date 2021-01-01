Hey All...I am looking to travel to Anfield for the first time ever from Australia in November/December. The main aim of going to England is to try and catch an LFC match but I have no idea where to start in terms of arranging and sourcing tickets. I know most matched are sold-out so I as looking at going down the "hospitality package" path for my wife and I. We'll be in the city for Man City game and the Real Madrid match.



Does anyone have a contact email or advice on how to best get tickets to a LFC match while we are in town? Any help would be greatly appreciated...Cheers from Oz...Nick