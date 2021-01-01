« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ticketing and/or Hospitality packages...HELP PLEASE!!!  (Read 260 times)

Offline Metallinick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Ticketing and/or Hospitality packages...HELP PLEASE!!!
« on: Today at 03:03:58 am »
Hey All...I am looking to travel to Anfield for the first time ever from Australia in November/December. The main aim of going to England is to try and catch an LFC match but I have no idea where to start in terms of arranging and sourcing tickets. I know most matched are sold-out so I as looking at going down the "hospitality package" path for my wife and I. We'll be in the city for Man City game and the Real Madrid match.

Does anyone have a contact email or advice on how to best get tickets to a LFC match while we are in town? Any help would be greatly appreciated...Cheers from Oz...Nick
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,039
Re: Ticketing and/or Hospitality packages...HELP PLEASE!!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:27 am »
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketing and/or Hospitality packages...HELP PLEASE!!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:26 am »
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 03:03:58 am
Hey All...I am looking to travel to Anfield for the first time ever from Australia in November/December. The main aim of going to England is to try and catch an LFC match but I have no idea where to start in terms of arranging and sourcing tickets. I know most matched are sold-out so I as looking at going down the "hospitality package" path for my wife and I. We'll be in the city for Man City game and the Real Madrid match.

Does anyone have a contact email or advice on how to best get tickets to a LFC match while we are in town? Any help would be greatly appreciated...Cheers from Oz...Nick


The two games youve picked will be very expensive. Tickets will be between £500 and 1800 each. Through the club, club official resellers and other channels
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 